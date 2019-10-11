Harry Styles Encourages Fan To Get Therapy, Hours Before Dropping New Single ‘Lights Up’

Harry Styles has sent a fan a touching message. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harry Styles reached out to a fan with a touching message before releasing his new music.

Harry Styles has been praised for reaching out to a fan and encouraging her to get therapy, just before releasing his new single, ‘Lights Up’.

It all started when the fan tweeted that she thought HS2 was more important than an upcoming therapy session.

The post read: “I guess therapy can wait… HS2 and tour can’t.”

Harry sweetly responded to her message, encouraging her to put her health first, saying: “Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth.”

Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 10, 2019

She responded, saying: “HARYEIEDO. “I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH OKAY I PROMISE I WILL??? YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THIS MEANS TO ME.”

The One Direction star’s fans were so touched by the gesture, they even sent kind words to her and the 'Sign of the Times' singer, with one tweeting: “Congratulations and I hope you have a safe and well recovery love.”

“Promoting the mental health in the most awesome way possible! We love you, for the genuine person that you are, the legendary artist you are becoming and for being the light in our darkest hours! @HarryStyles #DoYouKnowWhoYouAre.”

Just hours later, Harry dropped his newly anticipated single, ‘Lights Up’, and it’s just as amazing as we’d imagined!

He broke his year-long Instagram silence with three new posts about the new hit, which he released on National Coming Out Day, and fans were stanning hard.

One said: “Harry Styles: a man releasing a song along with the video dancing with a bunch of naked men and women on national coming out day, not giving a fuck about people assuming his sexuality, doing it his way, topping the charts and trending #1 worldwiwde. PERIOD.”

“My future kids:

"Me: But were you alive when Harry Styles released lights up on national coming out day and danced with both men and women in the music video? No you weren’t so shut the f*** up,” another added.

