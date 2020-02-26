Harry Styles Announces ‘Harryween’ Concert At Madison Square Garden With Special Guest Orville Peck

26 February 2020, 17:12

Harry Styles is doing a two-night only concert with fancy dress
Harry Styles is doing a two-night only concert with fancy dress. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is set to have his own Halloween fancy dress party at Madison Square Garden, this October, and he’s calling it ‘Harryween’.

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving after announcing he’s giving fans a Halloween weekend to remember with two ‘Harryween’ concerts.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the event with a black and orange themed poster.

Harry Styles' Fan Proves He Opens Your DMs As Her Poems Get Left On Read

Country singer, Orville Peck, will be supporting Haz over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, on October 30-31, 2020.

To get tickets, American Express and Verified Fan presales begin Monday, March 2, whilst general tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6.

Harry Styles will perform for two nights during Halloween weekend
Harry Styles will perform for two nights during Halloween weekend. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Falling’ singer appeared on the Today Show in the US where he shared the news live and fans were unsurprisingly sent into a frenzy.

The One Direction star said: “We’re gonna be playing Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden [on] October 30th and 31st. We’re calling it Harryween."

He added: “You see what happened?” About his pun, and fans were loving it!

“'HARRYWEEN' YOU ARE SO SMART HARRY,” said one fan.

Harry Styles' fans have been stanning the concept of 'Harryween'
Harry Styles' fans have been stanning the concept of 'Harryween'. Picture: Twitter

A second tweeted: "HARRYWEEN ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

Going on to say that it will be a fancy dress party, fans were quick to suggest ideas for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker to dress up as. 

One joked: "I WANT HARRY TO DRESS AS A CLOWN TO REPRESENT ALL OF US."

"First of all, the name 'Harryween' is so clever and cute. Secondly, I wonder what @Harry_Styles is going to dress up as xxxxxxxxxx [sic],” added another.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  9. 9
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  13. 13
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  17. 17
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  26. 26
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  30. 30
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  31. 31
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Birthday Party
    The 1975
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  38. 38
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  39. 39
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  40. 40
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Pete Davidson shades ex Ariana Grande during Netflix stand up

Pete Davidson Shades Ariana Grande In Comedy Netflix Show

Ariana Grande

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things' Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Mini One Direction!

One Direction Kids: From Liam Payne’s Son, Bear, To Louis Tomlinson’s Little Boy, Freddie Reign

One Direction

Hailsee Steinfeld performs 'Wrong Direction' for the first time

Hailee Steinfeld Performs 'Wrong Direction' About Ex Niall Horan For The First Time

News

Harry Styles broke his silence on being robbed at knifepoint

Harry Styles Says He’s ‘OK’ After Robbery At Knifepoint In London