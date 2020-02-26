Harry Styles Announces ‘Harryween’ Concert At Madison Square Garden With Special Guest Orville Peck

Harry Styles is doing a two-night only concert with fancy dress. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is set to have his own Halloween fancy dress party at Madison Square Garden, this October, and he’s calling it ‘Harryween’.

Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving after announcing he’s giving fans a Halloween weekend to remember with two ‘Harryween’ concerts.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the event with a black and orange themed poster.

Country singer, Orville Peck, will be supporting Haz over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, on October 30-31, 2020.

To get tickets, American Express and Verified Fan presales begin Monday, March 2, whilst general tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6.

Harry Styles will perform for two nights during Halloween weekend. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Falling’ singer appeared on the Today Show in the US where he shared the news live and fans were unsurprisingly sent into a frenzy.

The One Direction star said: “We’re gonna be playing Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden [on] October 30th and 31st. We’re calling it Harryween."

He added: “You see what happened?” About his pun, and fans were loving it!

“'HARRYWEEN' YOU ARE SO SMART HARRY,” said one fan.

"Harryween" I BET HE IS THE ONE WHO CAME UP WITH THIS NAME!!! pic.twitter.com/LTQ5AhQ38t — Yaqeen ◟̽◞̽ LOVES HARRY. (@KissyOopsy) February 26, 2020

Harry Styles' fans have been stanning the concept of 'Harryween'. Picture: Twitter

A second tweeted: "HARRYWEEN ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

Going on to say that it will be a fancy dress party, fans were quick to suggest ideas for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker to dress up as.

One joked: "I WANT HARRY TO DRESS AS A CLOWN TO REPRESENT ALL OF US."

"First of all, the name 'Harryween' is so clever and cute. Secondly, I wonder what @Harry_Styles is going to dress up as xxxxxxxxxx [sic],” added another.

