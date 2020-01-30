Harry Styles Films Watermelon Sugar Music Video In Yellow Shorts On Malibu Beach

30 January 2020, 10:49

Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' music video with models on the beach
Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' music video with models on the beach. Picture: Backgrid/Splash

Harry Styles has been photographed filming the music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' on a beach, literally holding a watermelon and rocking some soon-to-be iconic yellow shorts.

Harry Styles is finally filming a music video for his huge hit, 'Watermelon Sugar', and has been spotted frolicking on Malibu beach with a bunch of very good looking models in a pair of yellow swimming trunks and hugging an actual watermelon, if you were wondering which direction he was taking the video in!

Harry Styles Has Revealed His Guilty Pleasure Is To Work Out To One Direction Music

Harry Styles holds a watermelon on Malibu beach whilst shooting a music video
Harry Styles holds a watermelon on Malibu beach whilst shooting a music video. Picture: Backgrid

Yup, rocking his trademark pearl necklace and some seriously retro clobber, Harry looked like he had the time of his life running around the beach, lobbing watermelons into the sea and playing around with the extras on Malibu beach- a stretch of sand the star has grown fond of over the years.

Fans are ecstatic to see Haz filming another video, taking to Twitter to express how jealous they are of the watermelon being caressed by the former One Direction star.

One wrote, "find yourself someone who will take care of you the way harry styles takes care of this watermelon" and another said, "oh to be a watermelon launched into the pacific ocean by the hands of harry styles", and we pretty much agree 100%.

Both he and the extras continued with his signature 70s style, wearing pale greens and yellows, before Harry changed out of the swimwear into a pair of flares and a sweater vest

Until now, fans didn't know if they were getting a video for the record, as he dropped the incredible video to 'Adore You' on the day the song came out, and we got that 'Lights Up' video months ago.

Yellow swimming trunks have become something of a staple for the singer, who was spotted on Malibu beach in 2019 rocking a pair during a day out with his friends, supermodel family Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber.

He's even been spotted as far back as 2013 playing volleyball back in his 1D days in another pair of luminescent bottoms, and we can safely conclude he slays the colour better than anyone we've seen- fight us!

This isn't the first time Harry Styles's rocked yellow shorts on the beach
This isn't the first time Harry Styles's rocked yellow shorts on the beach. Picture: Splash Images

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  5. 5
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  9. 9
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  15. 15
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  18. 18
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ei8ht Mile (feat. Aitch)
    DigDat
    itunes
  21. 21
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off Without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  25. 25
    Darkness
    Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Me & You Together Song
    The 1975
    itunes
  30. 30
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  32. 32
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lessons artwork
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  39. 39
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  40. 40
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack is dating tennis player Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack’s Dating History – From Current Boyfriend Lewis Burton To Ex Harry Styles

Features

Caroline is set to 'speak today'.

Caroline Flack Will ‘Speak Today’ About Lewis Burton Assault Charge: ‘My Life Is No Longer Up For Entertainment Or Gossip’

Love Island

Roxanne Pallett married US TV star Jason Carrion

Roxanne Pallett Secretly Marries Firefighter Boyfriend Jason Carrion In New York Ceremony

News

Caroline Flack net worth

Caroline Flack Net Worth: Love Island Presenter’s TV Fortune Revealed

Features

Jonas Brothers perform 'Cool' and 'Burnin' Up' on their 2020 tour

Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour Set List: What Do The 'Sucker' Singers Perform?
Tan France re-asserts his love for Shawn Mendes and rates Justin & Hailey Bieber

WATCH: Tan France Won't Acknowledge Camila Cabello's Existence Amid His Undying Love For Shawn Mendes

Videos