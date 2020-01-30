Harry Styles Films Watermelon Sugar Music Video In Yellow Shorts On Malibu Beach

Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' music video with models on the beach. Picture: Backgrid/Splash

Harry Styles has been photographed filming the music video for 'Watermelon Sugar' on a beach, literally holding a watermelon and rocking some soon-to-be iconic yellow shorts.

Harry Styles is finally filming a music video for his huge hit, 'Watermelon Sugar', and has been spotted frolicking on Malibu beach with a bunch of very good looking models in a pair of yellow swimming trunks and hugging an actual watermelon, if you were wondering which direction he was taking the video in!

Harry Styles holds a watermelon on Malibu beach whilst shooting a music video. Picture: Backgrid

Yup, rocking his trademark pearl necklace and some seriously retro clobber, Harry looked like he had the time of his life running around the beach, lobbing watermelons into the sea and playing around with the extras on Malibu beach- a stretch of sand the star has grown fond of over the years.

Fans are ecstatic to see Haz filming another video, taking to Twitter to express how jealous they are of the watermelon being caressed by the former One Direction star.

One wrote, "find yourself someone who will take care of you the way harry styles takes care of this watermelon" and another said, "oh to be a watermelon launched into the pacific ocean by the hands of harry styles", and we pretty much agree 100%.

find yourself someone who will take care of you the way harry styles takes care of this watermelon. pic.twitter.com/EWf9M5Ezin — mikha hopes h follows soon (@adoreuhoney) January 29, 2020

oh to be a watermelon launched into the pacific ocean by the hands of harry styles pic.twitter.com/nrBhb8gGRk — syd (@sunflwr666) January 29, 2020

Both he and the extras continued with his signature 70s style, wearing pale greens and yellows, before Harry changed out of the swimwear into a pair of flares and a sweater vest

Until now, fans didn't know if they were getting a video for the record, as he dropped the incredible video to 'Adore You' on the day the song came out, and we got that 'Lights Up' video months ago.

Yellow swimming trunks have become something of a staple for the singer, who was spotted on Malibu beach in 2019 rocking a pair during a day out with his friends, supermodel family Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber.

He's even been spotted as far back as 2013 playing volleyball back in his 1D days in another pair of luminescent bottoms, and we can safely conclude he slays the colour better than anyone we've seen- fight us!

This isn't the first time Harry Styles's rocked yellow shorts on the beach. Picture: Splash Images

