Harry Styles Offered To Watch A Fan's Dog Outside A Hollywood Restaurant So He Could Pick Up His Order

9 January 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 9 January 2020, 17:22

Harry Styles looked after a fan's puppy
Harry Styles looked after a fan's puppy. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles watched a fan's dog for them while they picked up their delivery, proving he's the gift that keeps on giving.

Harry Styles took being the nicest pop star to another level after he watched a fan's dog for them while they were running an errand and we are so here for it.

A viral thread on Twitter, which read: "What’s ya most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction you have had? [sic]," started a craze of people sharing amazing stories and Haz dog-sitting has definitely been ranked our favourite.

The lucky fan wrote: "I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy.

"Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy," and we agree!

He also shared an adorable snap of the One Direction star with the pup and we can't deal with how much cuteness is in one picture!

We all know the 'Adore You' singer is no stranger to acts of kindness, and fans jumped to the comments to praise the 25-year-old.

One penned: "IM ON MY KNEES TO PROPOSE TO YOU, HARRY STYLES RIGHT NOW," while another said, "That's Harry Styles for you in a summary. Such a sweetheart."

"Sir you don’t know the public service you just did for stan twitter," added another.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Harry Styles
Fans took to Twitter to praise Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter
Fans took to Twitter to praise Harry Styles
Fans took to Twitter to praise Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

One fan asked when it happened and he responded, saying: "Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 p.m. The Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village, Hollywood," which just confirms he's ready for a good deed anywhere and any time.

Harry is known to be one of the nicest guys in pop and often encourages his fans to be kind to one another.

The singer reportedly left a huge tip to a server whilst on holiday in the Caribbean with James Corden and Adele.

The bill from his visit to the Caribbean Fish Market made its way online, which revealed Haz tipped his server, Buck, $2020, more than four times the total of the order.

What a man!

