Doja Cat Apologises For ‘Offensive’ Remarks After ‘Racist’ Chatroom Claims

Doja Cat was hit with 'racism' accusations and took to Instagram live to apologise. Picture: Instagram

Doja Cat took to Instagram live to address claims that she had used ‘racist’ remarks in the past in chat rooms and in an unreleased track ‘Dindu Nuffin’.

Doja Cat has apologised for ‘hurting and embarrassing’ fans in a lengthy video where she addressed ‘racism’ claims.

The 24-year-old 'Say So’ hitmaker came under fire in the past week after she was accused of taking part in ‘racist’ online talks in a chatroom called Tinychat.

An old song by the ‘In Your Eyes’ rapper had also resurfaced titled ‘Dindu Nuffin’, where she had used an ‘offensive’ racial slur.

She took to Instagram live to bullet-point list her apology as she addressed numerous topics, saying: "There’s no better apology than me doing what I’ve always done, being on [Instagram] live, telling you guys my f***ing truth and being completely honest. It’s a hard time right now but recording myself apologising, recording myself sounding perfectly diplomatic is the biggest f***ing lie I can make to you.”

Going on to address the resurfaced track, she said: "I made a song, I think it was 2015, but that’s irrelevant, and it has a very offensive term in it and it shouldn’t be used, period.

"I’m very sorry to anybody who’s taken offence, to anybody who I’ve hurt, using this term. When I used it, it was because I was in chat rooms all the time and I was kind of locked away and I was always on there just dealing with people coming at me left and right talking about different slanderist terms [sic].

“The term that I used in the song is one that I learned that day so people were calling it me left and right and I used it in a song, and it was to take back and say f*** you to those people.

"The song, however, I agree, the worst song, maybe the worst song in the entire world. Not good. Lyrically lost. The lyrics in the song don’t make sense. I see some of the interpretations of the lyrics, a lot of them are wrong.”

Doja Cat addressed a list of rumours circulating about her following her 'racist' song resurfacing. Picture: Instagram

Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, went on to deny that the song had any connection to police brutality and that she was no way addressing it in her track.

She also went on to explain the racism that goes on in chatrooms, adding: "The chatroom that I go to is a public chatroom that I go into. It’s me and my friends. I learned that there are racist people that come in and out of the chat, they’re there. They happen and then they’re banned.

"There is racism that happens across tiny chat and there is racism that happens across Instagram and Twitter. It just happens more on Tinychat because it’s not monitored."

The ‘Like That’ songstress had previously put out a statement on Instagram addressing and apologising amid the racism rumours, where she told fans: “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognise that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music."

