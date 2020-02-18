J-Hope’s Fans Celebrate BTS Star’s Birthday With Stunning Wall Mural In Hometown

18 February 2020, 13:12

Fans gave Jung Ho-Seok an unforgettable birthday surprise
Fans gave Jung Ho-Seok an unforgettable birthday surprise. Picture: Instagram

BTS’ J-Hope just turned 26 years old and fans commemorated by making the most unique gift; a mural.

BTS’s ARMY have proven once again to be some of the most dedicated fans in the world after they celebrated J-Hope’s birthday in style.

The South Korean rapper, real name Jung Ho-Seok, just turned 26 years old and his fans wanted to make it special by making a mural of art in his hometown, Gwangju.

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth

The stunning collage went viral online as people shared pictures and videos of the paintings, which has been done in a popular tourist place called Penguin Village.

The BTS star is, so far, the only person painted in the village, as the murals are usually made up of random designs.

The ARMY praised the amazing work and rushed to Twitter to wish the ‘Boy With Luv’ singer a happy birthday, as #HappyHopeDay was trending on the app.

One wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNSHINE!!! Thank you for always brightening our days with your warmth and happiness! Your energy and smile always brings us joy!! We love you so much!”

"This is your special day and I hope you see this day as more than just a reminder that you are getting older, but as an amazing opportunity for you to gather with great friends, have fun and relive all the amazing memories of the previous years! Happy bday our hope,” added another.

If it wasn’t an exciting enough day for fans, James Corden confirmed the boyband will be joining him for a Carpool Karaoke segment on February 25.

With the K-Pop group dropping their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, we can’t help but hope that we’ll be hearing new tunes on their Late Late Show appearance.

They recently released their tracklist and fans are gearing up to hear their collaborations with Troye Sivan and Sia.

Along with their new record, the hitmakers are set to go on tour in 2020 and we can’t wait for a new era of the pop stars!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  16. 16
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  17. 17
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  18. 18
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Destined For Greatness (feat. Janellà)
    Tobi & Manny
  20. 20
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  21. 21
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  25. 25
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  26. 26
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  27. 27
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  28. 28
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  34. 34
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  35. 35
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles was robbed for his cash at knife point

Harry Styles ‘Shaken Up’ After Being ‘Robbed At Knife Point’ On Valentine’s Night

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Tattoos 2018

Harry Styles’ Tattoos And Meanings: Complete List Of One Direction Star's Body Art

One Direction

Billie Eilish is up for International Female Solo Artist at the BRITs

Who Is Billie Eilish? Everything About The BRIT Nominee & Bond Singer, From Her Net Worth To Her Friendship With Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Singer's Impressive Earnings Revealed

Harry Styles

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

How Much The One Direction Boys Are Worth: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson’s Earnings Revealed

One Direction

Sam Smith has been very open about their identity struggles.

Sam Smith Fears They Will Be Misgendered ‘Until The Day They Die’

Sam Smith