J-Hope’s Fans Celebrate BTS Star’s Birthday With Stunning Wall Mural In Hometown

Fans gave Jung Ho-Seok an unforgettable birthday surprise. Picture: Instagram

BTS’ J-Hope just turned 26 years old and fans commemorated by making the most unique gift; a mural.

BTS’s ARMY have proven once again to be some of the most dedicated fans in the world after they celebrated J-Hope’s birthday in style.

The South Korean rapper, real name Jung Ho-Seok, just turned 26 years old and his fans wanted to make it special by making a mural of art in his hometown, Gwangju.

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth

The stunning collage went viral online as people shared pictures and videos of the paintings, which has been done in a popular tourist place called Penguin Village.

The BTS star is, so far, the only person painted in the village, as the murals are usually made up of random designs.

A mural was painted for Hoseok in celebration of his birthday located a famous tour place in Gwangju City!!!



imagine Hoseok seeing this 🥺



(thanks for organizing this @Adonis_Hoseok) @BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/2eCS6vfO7t — Relatable J-hope (@relatablejhope) February 16, 2020

The ARMY praised the amazing work and rushed to Twitter to wish the ‘Boy With Luv’ singer a happy birthday, as #HappyHopeDay was trending on the app.

One wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNSHINE!!! Thank you for always brightening our days with your warmth and happiness! Your energy and smile always brings us joy!! We love you so much!”

"This is your special day and I hope you see this day as more than just a reminder that you are getting older, but as an amazing opportunity for you to gather with great friends, have fun and relive all the amazing memories of the previous years! Happy bday our hope,” added another.

If it wasn’t an exciting enough day for fans, James Corden confirmed the boyband will be joining him for a Carpool Karaoke segment on February 25.

This is your special day and I hope you see this day as more than just a reminder that you are getting older, but as an amazing opportunity for you to gather with great friends, have fun and relive all the amazing memories of the previous years! Happy bday our hope#HappyHopeDay pic.twitter.com/GdHB57jYB3 — J ᴱˡᵉⁿᵃ⁷🇬🇷 ੈ♡‧ (@elena_kotza) February 17, 2020

With the K-Pop group dropping their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, we can’t help but hope that we’ll be hearing new tunes on their Late Late Show appearance.

They recently released their tracklist and fans are gearing up to hear their collaborations with Troye Sivan and Sia.

Along with their new record, the hitmakers are set to go on tour in 2020 and we can’t wait for a new era of the pop stars!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News