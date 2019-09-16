BTS Return From Their ‘Extended Break’ And K-Pop Fans Are Excited For Them To ‘Save The Music Industry’

BTS are back! Picture: PA images

BTS have finally come back to work, only a month after announcing that they were taking a break to ‘recharge’ from their non-stop touring.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, are back from their hiatus.

The boys were recently spotted together at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport.

Big Hit Entertainment reported that the K-Pop band were getting back to ‘scheduled activity’ after their month long ‘period of rest and relaxation’, which began on August 12th.

Their next scheduled show will be October 11th in Saudi Arabia, as part of the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour. They will then perform three home shows in Seoul.

The South Korean band’s swift return came as a pleasant surprise for fans who thought their break would last longer, since they had been non-stop touring since their debut in 2013.

One fan tweeted: “That wasn’t enough time. They should have the rest of the year off. Imagine touring nonstop for months just for a month off.

“They need to rest and take care of themselves longer.”

Another added: “I kinda liked the idea of them relaxing, laying on the couch eating microwave pizza rolls and binge watching Netflix shows. But I did miss my boys! #BTSISBACK.”

However, fans were quick to notice the boys' new 'rockstar' appearance, and took to Twitter to comment.

One fan wrote: “BTS coming back into our lives with long hair, tattoos, mullets, piercings, and dyed hair #BTSisBack.”

The ‘official period of relentless rest and relaxation’ was announced in August.

A statement at the time read: “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways during this break.”

