BTS Return From Their ‘Extended Break’ And K-Pop Fans Are Excited For Them To ‘Save The Music Industry’

16 September 2019, 14:50

BTS are back!
BTS are back! Picture: PA images

BTS have finally come back to work, only a month after announcing that they were taking a break to ‘recharge’ from their non-stop touring.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, are back from their hiatus.

The boys were recently spotted together at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport.

Big Hit Entertainment reported that the K-Pop band were getting back to ‘scheduled activity’ after their month long ‘period of rest and relaxation’, which began on August 12th.

BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?

Their next scheduled show will be October 11th in Saudi Arabia, as part of the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour. They will then perform three home shows in Seoul.

The South Korean band’s swift return came as a pleasant surprise for fans who thought their break would last longer, since they had been non-stop touring since their debut in 2013.

One fan tweeted: “That wasn’t enough time. They should have the rest of the year off. Imagine touring nonstop for months just for a month off.

“They need to rest and take care of themselves longer.”

Another added: “I kinda liked the idea of them relaxing, laying on the couch eating microwave pizza rolls and binge watching Netflix shows. But I did miss my boys! #BTSISBACK.”

However, fans were quick to notice the boys' new 'rockstar' appearance, and took to Twitter to comment.

One fan wrote: “BTS coming back into our lives with long hair, tattoos, mullets, piercings, and dyed hair #BTSisBack.”

The ‘official period of relentless rest and relaxation’ was announced in August.

A statement at the time read: “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.

“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways during this break.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Ra
    itunes
  5. 5
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  12. 12
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  15. 15
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  22. 22
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  23. 23
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  25. 25
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  28. 28
    Harder artwork
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  29. 29
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix)
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  30. 30
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  31. 31
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  32. 32
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  33. 33
    Torn artwork
    Torn
    Ava Max
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  35. 35
    So High
    Mist / Fredo
    itunes
  36. 36
    Got It All (feat. Alice Chater)
    Professor Green
    itunes
  37. 37
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  38. 38
    We Got That Cool artwork
    We Got That Cool
    Yves V feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Beyonce is making a new documentary

Beyoncé's ‘Making The Gift’ Documentary: How To Watch The Creation Of ‘The Lion King’ Inspired Album

Beyoncé

Rihanna has shut down the rumours.

Rihanna Poison Ivy Rumours: Singer Responds To Claims She's Taking On Iconic Role In 'The Batman'

Rihanna

5SOS have finished working on their fourth album

5SOS Upcoming Fourth Album: Release Date, Title & Collaborations

5 Seconds Of Summer

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

TV & Film

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Demi Lovato has apparently sparked a new relationship with Mike Johnson

Are Demi Lovato And Mike Johnson Dating? A Timeline Of Their Budding Relationship

Demi Lovato