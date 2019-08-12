BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?

12 August 2019, 14:45

BTS have announced they're taking a hiatus
BTS have announced they're taking a hiatus. Picture: Getty

BTS have confirmed they’re taking “an extended break”.

One of K-pop’s biggest boybands of the moment have announced they’re taking a break to “rest and recharge”, after years of success and non-stop touring.

Making the announcement on Twitter, BigHit wrote: “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.”

"Today's (Aug 11) LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.”

In the statement they said their break will allow them to “recharge and prepare to present themselves as new musicians”.

HBO's Euphoria Soundtrack: BTS' Jungkook's Single Features In Season Finale

Fans are no doubt gutted about the boys’ decision to take a break, but the band have been in the spotlight for a lot longer than you may have first thought.

Here are all the details on BTS’ hiatus…

Why are BTS taking a hiatus?

The group explained in their statement: “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.

“Today’s LOTTE DUTY-FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways during this break.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

They finished the announcement: “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

When did BTS debut?

BTS debuted in June 2013 when they performed the first of their school trilogy series, 2 Cool 4 Skool. They quickly gained popularity, becoming one of the hottest acts in South Korea and winning many New Artist of the Year awards.

They were formed by BigHit Entertainment after a number of auditions.

Who is in BTS?

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

RM is the member who speaks the strongest English and is the leader and main rapper of the group, while Jin is a sub-vocalist and visual artist.

Suga is another lead rapper and gets called grandpa because he is the quietest member.

J-Hope is a main dancer, rapper and sub-vocalist for BTS, while Jimin and J are also dancers and lead vocalists.

Meanwhile, Junkook is the youngest of the group and is another main vocalist, dancer and rapper for the group.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  11. 11
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  12. 12
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  17. 17
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  19. 19
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  22. 22
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  35. 35
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dilemma
    Sigma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  38. 38
    Love Too Much
    Keane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Priyanka Chopra's tense exchange with a fan over 'hypocrite' tweet

Why Is Priyanka Chopra 'Cancelled' & 'A Hypocrite' & What's She In Trouble For?

News

13 Reasons Why fans are convinced Tony killed Bryce Walker for this reason

13 Reasons Why Fans Are Convinced Tony Killed Bryce Walker For This Reason

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Partner Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift dances to her own song at party

Taylor Swift Dances To Her Own Song Inspiring Hilarious 'Drunk Taylor' Memes

Taylor Swift

Why Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Didn't Attend The Teen Choice Awards 2019

Why Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Didn't Attend The Teen Choice Awards 2019

TV & Film