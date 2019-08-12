BTS Hiatus: Why Are K-Pop Group Taking A Break And When Did They Debut?

BTS have announced they're taking a hiatus. Picture: Getty

BTS have confirmed they’re taking “an extended break”.

One of K-pop’s biggest boybands of the moment have announced they’re taking a break to “rest and recharge”, after years of success and non-stop touring.

Making the announcement on Twitter, BigHit wrote: “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.”

"Today's (Aug 11) LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.”

In the statement they said their break will allow them to “recharge and prepare to present themselves as new musicians”.

Fans are no doubt gutted about the boys’ decision to take a break, but the band have been in the spotlight for a lot longer than you may have first thought.

Here are all the details on BTS’ hiatus…

Why are BTS taking a hiatus?

The group explained in their statement: “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation.

“Today’s LOTTE DUTY-FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways during this break.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

They finished the announcement: “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

When did BTS debut?

BTS debuted in June 2013 when they performed the first of their school trilogy series, 2 Cool 4 Skool. They quickly gained popularity, becoming one of the hottest acts in South Korea and winning many New Artist of the Year awards.

They were formed by BigHit Entertainment after a number of auditions.

Who is in BTS?

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

RM is the member who speaks the strongest English and is the leader and main rapper of the group, while Jin is a sub-vocalist and visual artist.

Suga is another lead rapper and gets called grandpa because he is the quietest member.

J-Hope is a main dancer, rapper and sub-vocalist for BTS, while Jimin and J are also dancers and lead vocalists.

Meanwhile, Junkook is the youngest of the group and is another main vocalist, dancer and rapper for the group.

