HBO's Euphoria Soundtrack: BTS' Jungkook's Single Features In Season Finale

Jungkook wrote a single for the Euphoria season finale. Picture: Getty

BTS' Jungkook's single 'Euphoria' was the featured in the season finale of the hugely popular HBO series.

BTS fans were in heaven during the season finale of HBO's show 'Euphoria' after a song by their idol Jungkook soundtracked a romantic scene between characters Ethan and Kat played by young actors Austin Abrams and Barbie Ferreira.

The show which is executive produced by Drake and stars none other than Zendaya has been a breakout hit since premiering in mid-June.

Jungkook performed on the 'Euphoria' soundtrack. Picture: Getty

The full lyrics to Jungkook's 'Euphoria' are as followed:

You are the sunlight that rose again in my life

A reincarnation of my childhood dreams

I don’t know what this emotion is

If this place is also inside a dream



This dream is a blue mirage in the desert

A priori deep inside of me

I’m so happy, I can’t breathe

My surroundings are getting more and more transparent



I hear the far-away ocean

Across the dream, over the horizon

I’m going to the place that’s getting clearer

Take my hands now

You are the cause of my euphoria



Euphoria

Take my hands now

You are the cause of my euphoria

Euphoria

Close the door now

When I’m with you I’m in utopia



Were you wandering around

Looking for an erased dream too?

It’s different from the typical definition of destiny

Your pained eyes are looking at the same place as me

Won't you please stay in dreams

Of course, fans lost all chill when the song played out during the pivotal scene...

Ahhh!!! @BTS_twt’s Euphoria on episode 8 of HBO’s Euphoria!! It was during such a sweet, emotional scene at a high school dance and fit perfectly!!! 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/ZcqfixC2PB — Annie ✨ (@AnnieLuvsBTS1) August 5, 2019

EUPHORIA ON HBO JUST PLAYED EUPHORIA BY BTS!!! LOVE THAT!!! #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/CdVa3WW1Hy — kim (@JIMlNSILLUSION) August 5, 2019

the way euphoria was the perfect song to use for this scene... jungkook himself described it as a song about romance and youth... wow what a moment... pic.twitter.com/6Nd8d6DNyW — zara (@KlMJEONS) August 5, 2019

