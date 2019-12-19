Billie Eilish Is Set To Join James Corden For Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke & Fans Can't Wait

Billie Eilish will be on the Late Late Show. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish is joining James Corden for her first ever Carpool Karaoke.

Billie Eilish is set to do her very first Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and we are literally counting down the hours!

The 'Bad Guy' singer was asked to join the TV host after he posted on Twitter: "Happy Birthday @billieeilish! Can you do me a favor and help me get to work @latelateshow on Thursday?" and we all know what that means!

Followed up with a now-deleted tweet, fans noticed he also added: "Billie Eilish if you're reading this I am free on Thursday night. if you would like to hang out I am free on Thursday night when I am free to hang out.

"I am free to hang out on Thursday night so if you want to hang out on Thursday night I am free."

Billie Eilish will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Twitter

In October, the pair were spotted out in LA together in James' infamous car, leading fans to believe a carpool karaoke was on the horizon.

After he reached out to the hitmaker, who just turned 18, fans were quick to comment about the long-awaited episode.

One wrote: "Omg imagine if they are waiting a little while to release the carpool karaoke with Billie Eilish and James cordon is Bc they sang Christmas songs and he wants to release it at Christmas!!!!! [sic]."

"EVERYONE SHUT UP RIGHT NOW JAMES CORDEN IS DOING A CARPOOL KARAOKE WITH BILLIE EILISH," added another.

Billie hasn't commented on the stint but we're excited to see her debut all the same!

Previous carpool karaoke episodes have shown the likes of One Direction, Adele and Harry Styles driving around singing songs and answering hilarious questions.

Her latest song, 'Everything I Wanted' dropped last month and fans have speculated as to whether she speaks about it in the show.

Another rumour on social media has been the prospect of her brother and songwriter Finneas O'Connell will join her for part of it - we'll have to make sure to watch out for him!

