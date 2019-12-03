Billie Eilish Shamed For Not Knowing Who Van Halen Is- As The Band Speak Out In Her Defence

3 December 2019, 10:59

Billie Eilish defended after not knowing who Van Halen was
Billie Eilish defended after not knowing who Van Halen was. Picture: YouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel

Billie Eilish has been shamed on Twitter for not knowing who rock band, Van Halen, was, but many have stepped in to defend her, including the band.

Fans are stepping in to defend Billie Eilish after she admitted she didn't know who American rock band Van Halen were, despite the fact she's 17-years-old, and now, even the band have stepped in to stick up for the 'everything i wanted' singer.

Ariana Grande Calls Billie Eilish ‘My Sweet Baby’ After 'Bad Guy' Singer Admits She'd Swap Lives With Her

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel, the chat show host put her to the test of artists from the older generation, asking her: "Do you know who Madonna is?"

Billie said: "I do know who Madonna is."

Jimmy then asked: "Can you name a Van Halen?"

Billie replied: "Who?" to a chorus of laughter from the audience.

Jimmy later went on to say that he wouldn't know artists from the generation previous to him, but that didn't stop Twitter going in on the pop with one user's tweet that read "Billie Eilish didn't know who Van Halen was, i'm sobbing" going viral.

However, it wasn't long before stepped in, reasoning it wasn't surprising the star, who was only born in 200, didn't know the 70s/80s band.

Wolfgang Van Halen himself even stepped in with a very reasonable message, writing: "If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too."

"Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like."

Never ones to let things go online, people have begun to troll people back, asking why Billie doesn't know how to operate a printing press, how to churn butter, or why she wasn't in the room to sign the declaration of independence, and honestly, LOL.

