WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

RAYE got coy about the story behind her latest single, 'Natalie Don't', after she stated it was about her ex-partner and her friend.

Speaking about her recent break-up bop, 'Natalie Don't', RAYE told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that there would be a "big news story" if she dished the dirt.

Joining Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on FaceTime, the 'Tequila' singer said "If I was to give you the details, it would be a big news story.

RAYE spoke to Capital Breakfast about her song, 'Natalie Don't'. Picture: Getty

"But I don't wanna any bad vibes; I don't want any beef, so I wrote a song about it, and I changed the girl's name to Natalie," said RAYE.

This comes after she was questioned about whether or not the song was about her ex-boyfriend leaving her for one of her pals. She did state that 'Natalie' had probably heard the song, however.

RAYE also recently joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss the incredible Black Lives Matter movement, where she praised the "mind-blowing" protestors.

"I know this has been a message that - across decades - has been hammered home, but I've never seen unity like this; all colours standing up to say black lives matter.

"Hopefully, before I die, this is going to be a world of equality and love for all skin colours. I'm just so proud that that message is being protested every day in every country."

RAYE has been sharing several messages to her 36.2k Twitter followers, including one fundraiser for Brandon Saenz, who lost an eye and several teeth after he was shot by a rubber bullet.

