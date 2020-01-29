Take A Look At Capital Breakfast Host Roman Kemp’s Birthday Celebrations

Roman Kemp turned 27 on Tuesday. Picture: Getty / Coochie by Gucci/Instagram

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp turned 27 on Tuesday.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! star and Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp was the centre of celebrations on his 27th birthday, before hanging out with his showbiz pals at the National Television Awards the same evening.

As girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury declared it ‘Roman Kemp Day’, the radio star was surprised with a huge cake adorned with all of his favourite things, including Arsenal, as well as images of his TV appearances such as his jungle experience and his time on Gogglebox with dad Martin Kemp.

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Had An Awkward Encounter With Frenemy, Ricky Gervais At NTAs

Roman’s girlfriend made sure to decorate their home with huge silver balloons too, before he headed off for work in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Roman Kemp was surprised by his girlfriend with a huge birthday cake. Picture: CoochieByGucci/Instagram

Anne-Sophie spent the evening with Roman at the NTAs. Picture: CoochiebyGucci/Instagram

After wrapping up the Breakfast Show, the presenter was then surprised by everyone at the office with not one, not two, but three birthday cakes!

Meanwhile, Roman’s family made sure to share their birthday wishes on social media, with Martin and Shirlie both posting cute throwback snaps of their son.

Shirlie wrote: “Happy Birthday @romankemp love you so much and every day you make me feel more proud of who you are Love you so muchx x x x x x #mrzackles [sic].”

They also threw a surprise shindig at the star’s flat, bringing each of their dogs, including Roman and Anne-Sophie’s pup Luna, along for the celebrations.

Roman and his girlfriend then spent the evening at the NTAs, where I’m A Celeb won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Anne-Sophie shared a selfie while at the event with her man, posting a snap of herself with her arms around Roman.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip