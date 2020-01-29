Exclusive

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Had An Awkward Encounter With Frenemy, Ricky Gervais At NTAs

29 January 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 10:58

Following some pretty brutal comments about her during Ricky Gervais' stand-up tour, Caitlyn Jenner finally met the comedian backstage at the National Television Awards.

Roman Kemp was one of the many to collect the NTA, after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! won the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

But it wasn't the on-stage actions that got RoRo talking; he was quick to spot his fellow campmate, Caitlyn Jenner, bumping into her frenemy, Ricky Gervais.

> Caitlyn Jenner Called Daughters Kendall and Kylie 'To Apologise' For Backlash They Received During I'm A Celeb...

Caitlyn Jenner joined Roman Kemp at the 2020 NTAs
Caitlyn Jenner joined Roman Kemp at the 2020 NTAs. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Capital Breakfast to Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, the 27-year-old said "We're all chatting, but Caitlyn ain't a fan of Ricky Gervais".

This comes after the Extras star made a string of quips and gags about the former athlete, during his Netflix exclusive tour, Humanity, as well as other remarks at events such as the Golden Globes.

"All of a sudden, I look over, and... Ricky Gervais is walking over to Caitlyn Jenner," panicked Roman Kemp as he recalled the story from the National Television Awards.

Ricky Gervais joked about Caitlyn Jenner on tour
Ricky Gervais joked about Caitlyn Jenner on tour. Picture: Getty

Whilst stuck in a conversation with Kate Garraway, Roman couldn't help but watch as Ricky approached Caitlyn, as he apparently said "It happened; the most awkward ever...

"Ricky Gervais reaches out his hand and says 'Caitlyn, so lovely to meet you'," only for Caitlyn to apparently respond with "Yeah", before she walked away from the meeting.

Ricky Gervais' After Life - a comedy-drama for Netflix - lost the NTA to Mrs Brown's Boys, as did the likes of Fleabag and Sex Education, which also airs on Netflix.

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner rang Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about life following their stint in the I'm A Celeb... jungle, as well as her daughter's past relationship with Harry Styles.

Speaking of Kendall Jenner and the 'Adore You' pop star, Caitlyn said "I only met [Harry] one time, at an event with Kendall. He seemed like a gentleman."

After praising Harry, Caitlyn said that Kendall always speaks very highly of him, and questioned why they even split up in the first place.

