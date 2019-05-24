Kevin Hart Roasts Your Fave Celebs In Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Things are getting all Hollywood, as we invited stars of The Secret Life of Pets 2 - Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet - as well as Taron Egerton to join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Whack on your tuxedo and hire a limo, because this week, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast has gone all showbiz.

Kevin Hart and Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet - who star in animated film, The Secret Life of Pets 2 - caught up with Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to roast some of your favourite stars, after Kevin ripped into Justin Bieber and Calvin Harris once before.

The pair roasted Harry Styles for his moustache and MET Gala outfit before moving on to Liam Payne and even Eric Stonestreet himself.

We were also joined by Rocketman's Taron Egerton who - for some reason - decided to shout his favourite school lesson straight in Vick Hope's face. Seriously. He did that. (You may have to listen to the full podcast to work out why, though...)

And for any of you singletons reading this, we also delved into all of the do's and, more importantly DEFINITELY DO NOT DO's of dating apps, as Vick listed off all of the wrong things men do on Tinder. (If you've got a profile picture of you topless, holding a fish, you may want to look away now.)