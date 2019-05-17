Billie Eilish Chats Spice Girls And David Guetta Has New Music On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Billie Eilish didn't know that the Spice Girls were real? How do you wash your legs in the shower? And why would you shout "SEMOLINA"? It's all answered on the new podcast.

In the past, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp have brought you some pretty hard-hitting journalism. And in this week's podcast, it's no different, because...

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay have found out how we washed our legs in the shower. Told you it was important work.

Of course, that wasn't it - the guys also caught up with some huge A-listers. First, they spoke to Billie Eilish about the Spice Girls, and it turns out that the 'bad guy' singer didn't actually know the band existed until we told her. Don't worry, Billie - they're only one of the biggest bands in the world.

We also spoke to David Guetta about his brand new song, with Raye, and which music video - in his huge, lengthy career - he was most embarrassed by. (Promise us that once you've listened to the podcast, you'll watch the video straight away just for banter.)

What is the best school dinner dessert ever? — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) May 13, 2019

And finally, all we can say is... SEMOLINA. Don't ask why. Just listen for yourself.

