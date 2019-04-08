WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains How She Didn't Realise The Spice Girls Were A Real Band

The 'bad guy' singer confessed as to how she didn't realise that the Spice Girls were a real band, after watching their movie, Spice World.

Billie Eilish admitted to not knowing that the Spice Girls were a real band, believing them all to be fictional characters written for their movie Spice World.

The 'when the party's over' singer caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about her brand new album, but we couldn't help but ask about the Spice Girls.

Billie Eilish didn't know the Spice Girls were a real band. Picture: Getty

After Roman asked about it, Billie cracked up saying "Listen, so... I thought that Spice World was a made-up movie about a group of girls who sang.

"I thought all of the characters were cast for the characters," continued the 17-year-old. She confessed that she only learned that the pop group was non-fictional two years ago.

Billie Eilish recently caught up with Capital to recreate her iconic Vanity Fair interview, but with a twist. She did the same interview, but ten minutes apart...