WATCH: Billie Eilish Does The Same Interview... 10 Minutes Apart

29 March 2019, 16:23 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 16:31

Billie Eilish's interviews are always iconic, that's just a fact. So, how would it go down if we asked the exact same questions... but ten minutes apart.

Billie Eilish is undoubtedly the most talked about artist on the planet right now. With her new album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' just released and every single song on it being a certified smash, it's no surprise that everyone wants a piece of Billie.

If you've followed the 'bury a friend' singer since day 1 you'll no doubt have watched Vanity Fair's epic '1 Year Apart' interview with Billie... well, we thought we'd do a little something in homage to that.

Madison Beer Covers Billie Eilish's 'Bury A Friend' In 'Finish The Lyric'

Billie Eilish does the same interview ten minutes apart
Billie Eilish does the same interview ten minutes apart. Picture: Capital

How many followers does Billie gain in the space of ten minutes... how many views does the 'bury a friend' gather within that time and how does Billie general mood change? We've got all the answers just for you.

