Tributes Paid To Liverpool Crash Victim

The family of a man who died when his car flipped on its roof in Liverpool, have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Following a fatal collision in Vauxhall, Liverpool in the early hours of Friday, 15 February, the victim has been named as 41-year-old Paul Gardner from Liverpool.

“Paul was a much loved son and brother with a heart of gold. As a family we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. We would really appreciate that if anyone can help the Police with their investigation that they contact them to help put our minds at rest and provide us with some answers as to how this happened.”

Emergency services were called to Commercial Road near it’s junction with Boundary Street at around 2.20am to reports of a one vehicle collision involving a Kia Sorento.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident. Any vehicles with dashcam footage that may have been travelling in the area at that time are encouraged to check their footage and contact us with any information.

Paul’s dog was also in the vehicle at the time and was taken to the vets for treatment to an injury to his paw. He is now recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747, 101 quoting ref 19100051512 or @CrimestoppersUK.