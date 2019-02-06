Fears Over Brexit Hate Crimes

Police on Merseyside say they are preparing for an increase in hate crime as Brexit takes hold.

At a special meeting in Liverpool yesterday, victims of hate crime were urged to come forward and report attacks, with concerns that disharmony within the UK could prompt hate crimes to increase.

T/DCI Paul Lamb said: "Merseyside is a very welcoming place, and the vast majority of people show a great deal of understanding and tolerance towards people who are different to them.

“But we know hate crime has been a vastly under-reported crime for a long time now. If people are being targeted because they are perceived to be different then we want them to come forward and tell us, rather than suffer in silence.

"The more action we can take against perpetrators, the more confidence we can instil in victims that if they report things to the police we will protect, support them and make it stop.

"Victims can report directly to the police where specially-trained hate crime officers will treat them with sensitivity and compassion, or via third party reporting centres such as the new op nein Whiston hospital, at fire stations, citizen advice bureaus and elsewhere where the information will be passed on.

"By continuing to encourage greater reporting we can protect and support more victims and make it clear to perpetrators that we will do everything we can to put them before the courts."

Chief Constable Andy Cooke QPM said: "Merseyside is rightly proud of being a diverse place to live, work and socialise and I am delighted that so many representatives from across the community can come together for this event. We hear so much about division in society at the moment, but it is an honour to lead our force in an area where people are generally tolerant of other people regardless of their race, sex, religion, sexual orientation or political persuasion.

"There is no place in our society for hate crime and Merseyside Police is committed to maintaining the right of all our communities to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect.

"It is vital that we give our support to anyone who believes they have been subjected to abuse or left in fear because of who they are and I want to reassure the public that the Force is committed to taking action against those responsible for hate crime and building trust with the most vulnerable members of our communities."

Jane Kennedy, Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, said: "Merseyside’s Hate Crime Awareness Week is an important date in our calendar, which gives us all the opportunity to celebrate and promote the rich diversity of our region. It also gives us an opportunity to come together to reaffirm and renew our commitment to challenging and tackling acts of hatred carried out today.

“Our region is famed for its warm welcome. A welcome that extends to people from all races and faiths, to people of all sexual orientations and genders and to people of all abilities, whether they are visiting for work or leisure or whether they have chosen to call Merseyside home.

“At a time when our country and the world seems deeply divided, it is more essential than ever that we remain vigilant to combat discrimination, racism and prejudice in our communities.”