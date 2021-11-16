5 Pop Stars Leading The Way Towards A More Sustainable Future

These pop stars are making sustainable changes. Picture: Getty

Here's how these five artists are inciting change by partaking in greener methods from their tours to their merch!

We could all do with incorporating more sustainable habits into our lifestyles – and these stars are leading by example!

From Billie Eilish's green tours to Lorde's biodegradable album packages, musicians are doing their bit to make the music industry more eco-concious.

Here are five musicians that are tackling climate change one step at a time in their careers, from Harry Styles to The 1975

Harry Styles continued to tour sustainably. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has made efforts to be more sustainable with his wardrobe as well as in his touring habits!

We all know and love the hit-maker for his unique sense of fashion, but his style choices also reflect his eco-friendly values. In his 'Golden' music video, Harry wore an ensemble that was sourced from deadstock and upcycled into a fresh new look.

He has also carried his eco-conscious decisions into his world tours, partnering with Reverb – an organisation that works artists, venues and festivals to make a greener experience within the music industry.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer subsequently banned plastic at his concerts and encouraged the use of reusable products to fans.

Billie Eilish wants to embark on a green tour. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is another young star inciting change by partaking in greener touring methods.

Her 2020 'Where Do We Go' arena tour was set to be one of the most environmentally conscious concerts in recent memory before it was postponed due to lockdown.

Going forward, the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress intends on making concert-goers bring their own reusable water bottles, banning single-use plastics and filling the venues with recycle points.

She even plans on building 'Billie Eilish Eco-Cillages' at every venue, an educational hub that will teach fans about climate change!

Lorde's latest album had a 'green release'. Picture: Getty

Lorde

Lorde released her long-awaited third studio album in August, and the record was inspired by the natural world!

She told The Guardian upon its release: "I’m not a climate activist, I’m a pop star."

'Solar Power' was released in a sustainable format, with the physical form of the album being an eco-conscious 'Music Box' – an alternative to plastic-based CD's.

The 'Music Box' is 100% biodegradable and features bonus content from the songstress!

The 1975 have sustainable merch. Picture: Getty

The 1975

The 1975 boys had a unique approach to merchandise in the lead up to their fourth album, 'Notes on a Conditional Form'.

Instead of starting a whole new range of T-shirts to coincide with their next tour, they decided to upcycle leftover stock from their previous album cycles!

They reprinted over the old shirts in highlighter ink to make interesting new designs that fans loved!

The band continued this trend at Reading Festival in 2019, where they provided music lovers at the event with free printing on any of their previously sold band T-shirts that fans brought to the merch stand.

P!NK partnered with Reverb on her 2019 tour. Picture: Getty

P!NK

PI!NK also dedicated a world tour to taking environmental and social action!

Her Beautiful Trauma 2019 World Tour aimed to offset their carbon footprint as well as educate concert-goers on greener practices!

According to Reverb’s impact statement once the tour concluded, more than 8,000 single-use plastic water bottles were eliminated at shows, nearly 4,000 gallons of water were diverted from landfills and 3,900 pounds of compost were collected backstage – not bad!

