Demi Lovato Says It’s Okay To Accidentally Misgender Them - ‘As Long As You Keep Trying’

Demi Lovato gets candid online about misgendering. Picture: PA/Youtube

By Capital FM

Demi Lovato got real about misgendering and how getting used to new pronouns can be a "transition". Here's what they had to say...

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May with an impassioned post about gender identity that they shared across all their social media platforms.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has released another statement via Twitter where they highlight the importance of understanding that the journey to self-discovery is a long process.

The 28-year-old ex-Disney star spoke out about misgendering and how even they get their own pronouns wrong sometimes...

Demi implored their fans to "keep trying to respect my truth" as Lovatics adapt to the new gender pronouns.

Demi Lovato gets real about pronoun journey. Picture: PA Images

Demi announced early this year that they have officially changed their pronouns to they/them, with the star swiftly using the new Instagram feature to display these on their page.

The 'Really Don't Care' singer posted a video from their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast to their socials that featured the star proudly declaring their news.

They said: "This past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. Through this work, I have come to the conclusion that I identify as non-binary."

I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/nd37qvMGqk — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Demi took to Twitter to thank fans for adapting to their new gender identity.

The vocal LGBTQ+ advocate got real about the transitionary period of getting used to new pronouns.

Demi wrote: "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others."

The former actress confessed that they also can struggle with gendering herself correctly amid the change, writing: "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!

"It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life."

They capped off the post with thoughtful words of encouragement: "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

