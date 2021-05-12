Instagram Gets New Feature For Displaying Pronouns – How To Add Them

12 May 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 16:06

How To Update Instagram Pronouns
How To Update Instagram Pronouns. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Quick! Get the most recent Instagram update now to have access to a new inclusive feature allowing you to list pronouns on your profile.

Users were delighted to hear the news about the inclusion of a dedicated pronouns section that landed on their profiles with Instagram's new update!

Let's breakdown why pronouns on social media are important and how you can update yours on the app.

In recent years it has become more common for social media users to state their preferred pronouns on their profile, a necessary step to avoid misgendering and creating a safer space online for the LGBTQ+ community.

Harry Styles Leads Shortlist For British LGBT Awards

Until Instagram announced the change on Twitter, people had no choice but to list how they wanted to be referred to in the bio section - a miscellaneous field for users to say a little bit about themselves.

Users jumped at the chance to fill out the new section, with many already proudly displaying it on their profiles.

It’s common for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike to use pronouns online as it normalises the need to publicly disclose how you would like to be addressed, breaking down the stigma around presenting them.

How to add pronouns to Instagram

Go to your Instagram profile page and click 'Edit Profile', then underneath the usual 'Username' section you will find the new 'Pronouns' field. Here you'll be able to add up to 4 of your chosen pronouns from a wide selection of choices that appear in a dropdown menu as you begin typing.

How To Update Instagram Pronouns On The App
How To Update Instagram Pronouns On The App. Picture: Instagram
How To Update Instagram Pronouns
How To Update Instagram Pronouns. Picture: Instagram

And now you know how to officially add your pronouns to your Instagram account!

We can only hope that other social media platforms follow suit and make more inclusive and representative spaces that account for all individuals online.

