AJ Odudu Has A Proper Chat With Lawrence Chaney and Baga Chipz For Pride Month

AJ Odudu and Charlie Powell chat with drag royalty this Pride Month. Picture: Capital FM

AJ Odudu and Charlie Powell chat with drag superstars Lawrence Chaney and Baga Chipz! giffgaff and Capital FM want us to all continue having open and honest conversations as life gets back to normal...

We've teamed up with giffgaff to talk about good ol' honest communication – and this Pride Month we're turning to the conversations that are being had within the LGBTQ+ community.

AJ Odudu and Charlie Powell sit down with RuPaul's Drag Race stars, Lawrence Chaney and Baga Chipz to talk about the importance of communication as queer people!

Watch below to see these stars have a proper chat about being candid with friends, family and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

Together with giffgaff, we’re encouraging you to pick up the phone to talk, listen, learn and stay connected with your loved ones - especially with those in the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month. See what else giffgaff and Capital have been getting up to here.