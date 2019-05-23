Police Name Leicester Murder Victim

23 May 2019, 14:13 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 18:17

Constantine

A man found dead at a flat in Leicester on Friday afternoon, has been named as 51-year-old Constantine Papathanasiou.

His body was found at the property on St Peters Road at around 5pm

A 52 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday is still being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We owe it to Constantine and his family to find out who was responsible for his death.

“I would still like to speak to anyone who was in St Peters Road or the surrounding area last Friday and who has not yet come forward.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Netflix has confirmed there will be a fourth season of Riverdale

When Is Riverdale Season 4 Coming To Netflix, Who's In The Cast & Is Jughead Dead?

TV & Film

Love Island kicks off Monday 3 June

Love Island Cast 2019: All The Rumoured Contestants Heading Into The Villa

TV & Film

Zayn debuts new hairstyle during Aladdin red carpet appearance

Zayn's Daring New Hairstyle At The Aladdin Premier Has Fans Shook

Zayn Malik

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019

Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

TV & Film