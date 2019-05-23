Police Name Leicester Murder Victim

A man found dead at a flat in Leicester on Friday afternoon, has been named as 51-year-old Constantine Papathanasiou.

His body was found at the property on St Peters Road at around 5pm

A 52 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday is still being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We owe it to Constantine and his family to find out who was responsible for his death.

“I would still like to speak to anyone who was in St Peters Road or the surrounding area last Friday and who has not yet come forward.