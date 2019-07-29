Leicestershire Water Park Remains Closed After Reports Children Became Ill

A theme park has temporarily closed its water park after visitors reported suffering sickness and diarrhoea.

Twinlakes Family Theme Park in Leicestershire apologised after it was forced to close its Au Guang Dragon Zone water park "as soon as we heard reports that some visitors have become ill".

Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands launched an investigation into reports that a number of park visitors reported illness after visiting on Friday.

Some social media users who claimed their children had fallen ill after playing at the park in Melton Mowbray have spoken out.

Gemma Dyer said: "We went to Twinlakes on Friday as a family. We were the last few to leave the park and my three-year-old son played in the water.

"He then spent all of Saturday night up being sick and this has continued into this morning. This outbreak has been a huge disruption to a lot of parents.

"I have emailed Twinlakes with no response and am awaiting a call back from the East Midlands Public Health Department."

Kim Rawlings also raised questions via social media: "I'd really like to know why my two children were so poorly.

"I've never had a problem before with the park but since coming Wednesday then seeing my children poorly it definitely makes you rethink about going back."

In a statement released by Melton Borough Council, it said PHE East Midlands, the Health and Safety Executive and the council are working with the theme park to investigate the reports and ensure that any necessary public health actions are taken."

In a statement, Twinlakes said: "We regret that the Au Guang Dragon Zone water park is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause.

"As soon as we heard reports that some visitors have become ill following their visit to the water park we took the decision to close it as a precautionary measure.

"We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate and hope to be able to provide information about the re-opening of the Au Guang Dragon water park very soon.

It said the rest of the theme park remains open, with only the water park shut during the investigation.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, consultant of communicable disease control at Public Health England said: "Gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) is an unpleasant illness but most people usually make a complete recovery without any specific treatment other than rest and drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

"There is no specific treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting so the public can help limit the spread of infection by staying away from their GP practice or hospital if they are feeling unwell.

"If diarrhoea and vomiting does become very severe and persistent however, then we advise you to telephone NHS 111 or your GP."