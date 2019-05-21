Leicester Armed Robber Jailed

21 May 2019, 13:19 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 13:23

Ali Golzari

A man has been jailed after robbing a woman at knife point in Leicester.

Ali Golzari, had been at a hotel in the city with the woman when it happened.

A Leicester Crown Court on May 20th, the 40 year old of Jubilee Road, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Sam Blackhurst said: “Golzari’s actions left the victim terrified and fearing for her life. It is thanks to her bravery and co-operation throughout this case that we were able to carry out a full investigation which has ultimately led to this conviction.

“I now hope that this result helps her in some way as she continues to deal with the events of that day and the effect it has had on her since.”

 

