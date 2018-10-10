Cigarettes Stolen In Mansfield Armed Raid

10 October 2018, 15:21 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 15:31

cigarettes

Armed robbers have stolen thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Mansfield.

They used a sledgehammer to smash their way in to Macs Newsagents in Chesterfield Road North.

It happened at about about 1am Wednesday 10 October 2018.

Two men got out of a BMW, which had stolen number plates, before using a sledgehammer to smash their way in through the front door. 

Once inside they broke into a cabinet and left with the cigarettes before making off in the car.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident number 40 of 10 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

