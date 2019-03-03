Arrests Made After Car Ends Up In Leicester Canal

Police have arrested four people after a car, that failed to stop for them, ended up in a canal in Leicester.

Officers were initially called to Vaughan Way, just after 9 on Friday night, before the were led to Soar Lane.

The car collided with a fenced, before crashing in to the Grand Union Canal just after 9pm on March 1st.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, where one currently remains.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Three men – aged 38, 24 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on police bail.

A 23-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offences.