Arrests Made After Car Ends Up In Leicester Canal

3 March 2019, 07:07 | Updated: 3 March 2019, 07:09

Leics police

Police have arrested four people after a car, that failed to stop for them, ended up in a canal in Leicester.

Officers were initially called to Vaughan Way, just after 9 on Friday night, before the were led to Soar Lane.

The car collided with a fenced, before crashing in to the Grand Union Canal just after 9pm on March 1st.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, where one currently remains.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Three men – aged 38, 24 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle. They have since been released on police bail.

A 23-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Jordyn Woods cried as she revealed what really went down.

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Kylie Jenner's BFF Cries As She Admits Tristan Thompson ‘Kissed Her On The Lips’

News

Jordyn Woods branded a liar by Khloe Kardashian after Red Table Talk interview

Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up

News

Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time

How Can I Watch Game Of Thrones Season 8? Here's How To Watch It For FREE Online

TV & Film

How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk: Watch The Full Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith HERE

News

Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop Tonight

Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop In Matter Of Hours

Taylor Swift