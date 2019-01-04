Weapons Recovered In Wolverhampton Raid

Four machetes, a crossbow, suspected Class A drugs and large sums of cash were seized after officers swooped on an address in Wolverhampton on Friday 4th January.

Police acted on intelligence to execute a search warrant at a residential property in Provence Close, Park Village, at just after 7.30am.

The haul of items - which also included an extendable baton - have all been taken away for further examination.

Four men, aged 51, 29, and two 19-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.