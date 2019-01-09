Stirchley Man Charged Over Christmas Day Burglaries

9 January 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 12:06

Christmas presents

A man from Stirchley has been charged, suspected of breaking into two homes on Christmas Day morning and stealing presents.

Dexter Foster, of Hazelwell Fordrough in Stirchley was arrested on Tuesday (10 January) over a series of burlgaries in Stirchley.

He's accused of forcing entry into homes on Shirley Road and Dell Road in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.

It's alleged he then stole televisions, phones, electrical goods and pedal bikes.

Many of the items which were stolen were gift wrapped, and some have bene recovered by West Midlands Police.

The unemployed 22 year old is charged with five burglaries and two counts of vehicle theft.

(Image: PA)

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Halsey's just let twitter decide her brand new lilac hair do

Halsey Just Let A Twitter Poll Choose Her New Hair Colour

Netflix’s 'You' and the original book have two different endings.

Netflix’s 'You' Has A Different Ending To The Book And Here's Why

TV & Film

There could be a Bird Box sequel in the future.

Bird Box 2: There Might Be A Sequel To The Netflix Hit Film & We’re So Here For It

TV & Film

Gemma & Arg have come a long in way since their first fling back in 2012.

Inside Gemma Collins & James ‘Arg’ Argent’s Relationship: How Long Have They Been Together? Are They Engaged?

TV & Film

People accuse Kendall Jenner of using expensive dermotologists to get rid of acne, not the product she's endorsing

Kendall Jenner Branded 'Misleading' For Acne Cream 'Cure' As A-List Dermatologist Uncovered

News