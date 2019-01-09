Stirchley Man Charged Over Christmas Day Burglaries

A man from Stirchley has been charged, suspected of breaking into two homes on Christmas Day morning and stealing presents.

Dexter Foster, of Hazelwell Fordrough in Stirchley was arrested on Tuesday (10 January) over a series of burlgaries in Stirchley.

He's accused of forcing entry into homes on Shirley Road and Dell Road in the early hours of Christmas Day morning.

It's alleged he then stole televisions, phones, electrical goods and pedal bikes.

Many of the items which were stolen were gift wrapped, and some have bene recovered by West Midlands Police.

The unemployed 22 year old is charged with five burglaries and two counts of vehicle theft.

