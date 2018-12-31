Murder Investigation Launched in Halesowen

31 December 2018, 10:53 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 10:55

Detectives have launched a murder investigation in the Halesowen after a man was found with fatal stab wounds

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Springfield Drive, on Sunday morning, West Midlands Police said.

"We believe the man was attacked around 1.30am this morning and I am appealing for anyone with information to contact us," Detective 

Inspector Caroline Corfield said.

"His family have been informed and we are supporting them after receiving such tragic news."

She also appealed for any CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist the probe to be handed to the police.

The force said several road closures have been put in place as officers search the area for forensic evidence and conduct house-to-house 

enquiries.

