Man Held After "Severe" Tamworth Fire

A man's been held on suspicion of arson after a "severe" fire ripped through a mental health facility in Tamworth.

The 43 year old man was detained last night as up to ten firefighter crews tackled the fire at the George Bryan Medical Centre.

#Update A 43-year-old man, from Tamworth, has been detained on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire at the George Bryan Medical Centre in Tamworth last night. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 101, quoting 796 of 11 February. pic.twitter.com/K5fb6HTmac — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 12, 2019

Images showed flames and smoke pouring from the building's roof.

There were reports one of the patients had escaped while an evacuation was happening, but they were found shortly after.

Ten crews from Staffordshire, West Midlands and Warwickshire fire services were called to help tackle the fire after reports just before 9pm last night.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said "quite a lot of the building" was involved in the fire.

All 11 occupants and staff were evacuated with no reports of injuries.