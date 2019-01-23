Four Men Charged After Wolverhampton Fatal Shooting

Four men from the Black Country have been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Police made the charges as they investigate the death of 24 year old Dwaine Haughton in Wolverhampton last July.

Montell Gray, aged 22 of Springhill Road, and 23-year-old Seamus Williams, of Okemont Gardens, both in the Wednesfield area, are appearing

at Walsall Magistrates Court on Wednesday 23 January.

Dwain Smith, 25, of The Broadway, Dudley, and Kurrum Guild, 22, of Oakthorpe Gardens, Tividale, are remanded in custody to appear at the

same court on Tuesday 29 January.

They're also facing charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, in addition to handling stolen goods.

West Midlands Police say investigations are continuing.