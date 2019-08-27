Zara Larsson Fans Think She's Split From Boyfriend Brian Whittaker

Zara Larsson 'splits' from boyfriend Brian Whittaker. Picture: Instagram: @zaralarsson/@brianhwhittaker

Zara Larsson is rumoured to have split from long-term boyfriend Brian Whittaker, after clues online suggest that the pair have called time on their two year relationship.

It seems that Zara Larsson and boyfriend Brian H Whittaker have split after two years of dating.

> WATCH: We Pulled The Most Awkward Super-Fan Prank On Zara Larsson Ever

On Tuesday morning, Zara posted a meme on her Instagram story suggesting that she was single, which read: "when you get your heartbroken but it's ok because the streets been waiting for you to be single again".

Zara's fans have spotted other clues in recent weeks hinting that the pair have called it quits. Zara and Brian have unfollowed each other and the singer didn't post about Brian's birthday last week.

Brian posted a lengthy Instagram caption about turning 20, where he reflected on the last five years of his life. Fans were quick to spot that he wrote "had my first serious relationship" and said that "relationships fail", suggesting his time with Zara had come to an end.

i think brian whittaker and zara larsson broke up too i- :( maybe they're on a break rn which i hope so because i really don't want to see them apart i love them so much pic.twitter.com/hlaZgHtwEL — 𝓏𝒶𝒽𝓇𝒶 (@breathinforu) August 22, 2019

Zara began dating the British model back in summer 2017, after she infamously tweeted a photo of him to her fans asking who he was and joking "how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning". They got in touch a couple of months later and it wasn't long before the two were an item.

What is now going on between Zara and Brian??? Are they still together? They unfollowed each other again — Rubina (@whosrubina) August 26, 2019

Wait @zaralarsson wore an outfit with an arrow in the heart, and her and Brian have unfollowed each other and she posted stuff on her story suggesting that she’s heartbroken, so I think this actually means they have broken up 😭💔 There are just so many signs that suggest it. pic.twitter.com/HaH2bpH7ER — Zara Larsson UK (@zara_larsson_UK) August 27, 2019

It's been a difficult time for Zara. She recently announced she would be postponing her new album again, tweeting to fans: "Ive felt kind of lost in the making of this album. As a person as well. I dont know what i want and its very frustrating. Sorry for postponing, plz wait for me"

She continued by joking: "Album coming 2046".

> Download our app for all the latest news and videos from your favourite stars