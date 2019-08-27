Zara Larsson Fans Think She's Split From Boyfriend Brian Whittaker

27 August 2019, 12:50

Zara Larsson 'splits' from boyfriend Brian Whittaker
Zara Larsson 'splits' from boyfriend Brian Whittaker. Picture: Instagram: @zaralarsson/@brianhwhittaker

Zara Larsson is rumoured to have split from long-term boyfriend Brian Whittaker, after clues online suggest that the pair have called time on their two year relationship.

It seems that Zara Larsson and boyfriend Brian H Whittaker have split after two years of dating.

> WATCH: We Pulled The Most Awkward Super-Fan Prank On Zara Larsson Ever

On Tuesday morning, Zara posted a meme on her Instagram story suggesting that she was single, which read: "when you get your heartbroken but it's ok because the streets been waiting for you to be single again".

Zara's fans have spotted other clues in recent weeks hinting that the pair have called it quits. Zara and Brian have unfollowed each other and the singer didn't post about Brian's birthday last week.

Brian posted a lengthy Instagram caption about turning 20, where he reflected on the last five years of his life. Fans were quick to spot that he wrote "had my first serious relationship" and said that "relationships fail", suggesting his time with Zara had come to an end.

Zara began dating the British model back in summer 2017, after she infamously tweeted a photo of him to her fans asking who he was and joking "how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning". They got in touch a couple of months later and it wasn't long before the two were an item.

It's been a difficult time for Zara. She recently announced she would be postponing her new album again, tweeting to fans: "Ive felt kind of lost in the making of this album. As a person as well. I dont know what i want and its very frustrating. Sorry for postponing, plz wait for me"

She continued by joking: "Album coming 2046".

> Download our app for all the latest news and videos from your favourite stars

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  2. 2
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  5. 5
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  7. 7
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend
    Social House, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  10. 10
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  21. 21
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  24. 24
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  25. 25
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  26. 26
    Torn
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  29. 29
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Post Malone (feat. RANI)
    Sam Feldt
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got That Cool
    Yves V feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop
    itunes
  32. 32
    Do You Miss Me Much
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  34. 34
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  35. 35
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Teeth
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  37. 37
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  40. 40
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jack Fincham touches Chloe Ferry's bum in Ibiza

Chloe Ferry & Love Island's Jack Fincham Spark Relationship Rumours Flirting In Ibiza

News

Theo Campbell was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork

Love Island's Theo Campbell Blinded After Champagne Cork "Splits Eye In Half"

TV & Film

Harry Styles used magic mushrooms to help him make his second album

Harry Styles Fans React To Him Admitting He Used Drugs To Help Create His Second Album
Harry Styles doesn't resent his former One Direction days

Harry Styles Opens Up About Holding No Resentment Towards One Direction
Maura Higgins reveals to fans she needs to clear her head following Curtis split rumours

Maura Higgins 'Needs To Clear Her Head' As She Breaks Silence Following Curtis Pritchard Split Rumours

TV & Film