WATCH: We Pulled The Most Awkward Super-Fan Prank On Zara Larsson Ever

Fans can become a little obsessive when it comes to the likes of Zara Larsson... so we thought it'd be the perfect opportunity to prank the 'Lush Life' star.

Zara Larsson and Roman Kemp are good friends, we all know this... so when the idea that he put Zara into the most awkward fan situation known to man, we couldn't help but feel a little worried.

But, that didn't stop Ro from wanting to inflict as much pain on his pal as possible when she dropped by for a chat.

WATCH: Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

Zara Larsson is pranked by two 'super fans'. Picture: Capital

We set up a fake Zara Larsson prize the likes of which have never been seen for two of her biggest 'fans' who would go on to compete for it. Little did Zara know, we'd actually hired two actors and the prize was completely fictitious.

To say that the vibe in the studio was awkward would be understatement of the year.

this is a photo.



i took it today.



that is all. pic.twitter.com/n3GGuWeWG2 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 10, 2019

Make sure you subscribe to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast for even more chats with your favourite celebs!

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast