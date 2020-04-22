YUNGBLUD Reveals Inspiration Behind Timely New Song ‘Weird’

YUNGBLUD’ said he wrote his new song during ‘the weirdest time in his life’.

YUNGBLUD has opened up about the inspiration behind his new song ‘Weird’.

The 22-year-old, who has reportedly rekindled his relationship with ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer Halsey, announced he was dropping the timely track in a lengthy Instagram post.

He explained he penned it during ‘the weirdest time of his life’ and said he wants it to ‘make everyone feel unified in the feeling that everything is going to be alright’.

The full post read: “I wrote the song about the weirdest time in my life ever imaginable.

“It felt like the ground beneath me was a maze that was continually shape shifting and I felt like I was going to fall down the cracks all the time.

“However, I learnt something new about how the rest of my life was going to be. I pictured everything that I’ve seen and then everything I was going to see in a moment of vertigo.

“I accepted everything that was wrong with me and celebrated everything that was right and figured out that everything that was out of my control.

“The world feels exactly like that right now.”

“I want this song to make everyone feel unified in the feeling that everything is going to be alright no matter how weird things get as long as we remain together.”

Fans of the singer took to the comments to praise the lyrics, with one writing: “I love you Dom, you've given us hope. Never give up because we are always here for you.”

Another added: “Thanks for making these weird times better.”

