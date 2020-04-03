Exclusive

WATCH: Tom Walker Speaks About Writing A Song For The NHS

After Tom Walker performed a short song for NHS workers, the 'Just You And I' singer spoke about why it was so important to do so.

Tom Walker recently took to Twitter to perform a song he had written, for the NHS workers, during the current coronavirus pandemic.

While many celebrities have taken to Instagram Live to interact with key workers, Tom sang the song, before joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, via FaceTime.

> Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Tom Walker joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

"It's been amazing, actually," said Tom Walker about the response to the tune he uploaded to his 57k followers. "There's a lot of people saying a massive thank you, because it's got them through a shift that they were struggling with."

He went on to say that - while he wanted it to be light-hearted; suggesting that NHS staff should get free chicken for life - he wanted to also convey the serious topics, such as washing your hands.

As Capital applauded our carers, Tom shared the song on Twitter, with the caption "The workers at our NHS what a bunch of legends, you’re the best," in which he sang the lyrics "The workers at the NHS; what a bunch of legends - you're the best!"

The workers at our NHS what a bunch of legends, you’re the best #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/PjUuNmu24q — Tom Walker (@IamTomWalker) March 26, 2020

He later responded to the current trend, which sees people clapping for the key workers, saying "I tell you what, everyone out on the street clapping for the NHS is one of the best things I've ever witnessed."

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App