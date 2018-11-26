I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

26 November 2018, 12:19

Fans of James McVey are calling for The Vamps guitarist to be given more air time on 'I'm A Celebrity' after not being chosen for bush tucker trials or to receive a care package, but it looks like that's soon to change.

The Vamps fans are getting frustrated about James McVey's I'm A Celebrity stint after being chosen to not receive his care package alongside Nick Knowles and failing to be chosen for trials, they feel like the guitarist is being under appreciated on the show and want viewers to be able to see the star's full potential.

I'm A Celeb's James McVey's Girlfriend: Who Is Model Kirstie Brittain? Age & Job Revealed

Fans defend James Mcvey for being 'selfless' in I'm A Celebrity but not getting 'anything back'
Fans defend James Mcvey for being 'selfless' in I'm A Celebrity but not getting 'anything back'. Picture: Twitter

Despite admitting he wants to do a trial, James is yet to be chosen by the public to complete a bush tucker trial and was visibly upset after being chosen to not receive his care package whilst the other camp mates enjoyed theirs and fans think he isn't getting the recognition he deserves.

However, it appears that James' time has finally arrived, as his team tweeted that the guitarist is 'off on a quest' with some suspicious looking side eye emojis, and we honestly can't wait to see him living his best jungle life.

Fans celebrate as James McVey finally gets 'screen time' on I'm A Celebrity
Fans celebrate as James McVey finally gets 'screen time' on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Twitter

Considering he's likely off to do a jungle trial, it's got us wondering if he'll get into another testing situation, if you get what we mean?

