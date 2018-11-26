I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

Fans of James McVey are calling for The Vamps guitarist to be given more air time on 'I'm A Celebrity' after not being chosen for bush tucker trials or to receive a care package, but it looks like that's soon to change.

The Vamps fans are getting frustrated about James McVey's I'm A Celebrity stint after being chosen to not receive his care package alongside Nick Knowles and failing to be chosen for trials, they feel like the guitarist is being under appreciated on the show and want viewers to be able to see the star's full potential.

Fans defend James Mcvey for being 'selfless' in I'm A Celebrity but not getting 'anything back'. Picture: Twitter

Despite admitting he wants to do a trial, James is yet to be chosen by the public to complete a bush tucker trial and was visibly upset after being chosen to not receive his care package whilst the other camp mates enjoyed theirs and fans think he isn't getting the recognition he deserves.

I feel like James Mcvey should hace gotten more screentime today that just my opinion and I feel like I might be a bit bias as been a fan #teamjames

#imaceleb — JamesFaceCream #teamjames (@BrianNotYoungK1) November 24, 2018

However, it appears that James' time has finally arrived, as his team tweeted that the guitarist is 'off on a quest' with some suspicious looking side eye emojis, and we honestly can't wait to see him living his best jungle life.

James is off on a quest 👀 #imaceleb #teamjames — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) November 25, 2018

Finally getting something for him to do and will smash it #TeamJames — Danielle Rice (@DanixRx) November 25, 2018

Fans celebrate as James McVey finally gets 'screen time' on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Twitter

Considering he's likely off to do a jungle trial, it's got us wondering if he'll get into another testing situation, if you get what we mean?

