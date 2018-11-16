WATCH: The Vamps Reveal What They Think Of James McVey Going On I'm A Celebrity

The boys revealed how they think James will get on in the jungle.

We've been counting down the days until I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here starts ever since the news broke about James McVey entering the jungle and The Vamps boys have revealed how they think he will do.

The Vamps boys are currently in Argentina without their bandmate, but revealed what they think he will do well with in the jungle.

Brad Simpson revealed he can't wait to watch James, explaining, "I think he’s gonna be great, he’s just got to be himself which he will be and he’s a lovely lad.

"I think he’s going to get stuck in to the challenges, he’s going to be wicked and the line up is brilliant. Noel Edmonds coming last minute was the cherry on the cake!"

Tristan Evans added, "He gets quite hangry so it’s going to be funny to see his conversations with other people or debates when he’s hangry. "

We can't wait to see how he gets on with the skydive and the lack of food!

You can catch The Vamps' full interview with Capital's Jimmy Hill on Sunday from 7pm on Capital.

