Jonas Brothers Are Crashing Your Zoom Video Calls

Jonas Brothers are crashing fans' watch parties via Zoom. Picture: PA Images

The 'Sucker' band are planning on joining their fans' Zoom video calls, so they can partake in watch parties with them, during lockdown.

Much like the rest of the world, Jonas Brothers are having to quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus; and are - similarly to pal, Demi Lovato, who's reuniting with her Sonny with a Chance co-stars - having to catch up with others via video calls.

The 'Cool' band took to Twitter to tell their 4.8 million followers that they were going to crash their fans' Zoom calls, at 5PM PT (1AM GMT).

"Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs," wrote the Jonas Brothers.

It's said the Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will air their new concert movie, Happiness Continues, for fans who participate in these Jonas Watch Parties.

Happiness Continues is a follow-up to their 2019 documentary, Chasing Happiness, and sees interviews not just from the Jonas Brothers, but from their partners, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, too.

Tomorrow. 5pm PT. We're crashing your Zooms.



Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs 🥳 (323)880-0945 pic.twitter.com/bWFQGTeEMx — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 23, 2020

Previously, the Jonas Brothers have told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp why their break-up was so important to them; claiming that they can no experience new things together, as a band.

Nick told Roman that one of the best parts of being a band again was that he now can have conversations with his older fans, as they've grown up with them.

He quipped about the screaming fans, but enjoyed the fact that he can now have a sit-down chat with them.