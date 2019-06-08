The Jonas Brothers Stated Their Break-Up Was "Important"

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas split in 2013, and reunited six years later. The 'Sucker' singers claimed it was "important" for them as a band, however.

The Jonas Brothers told Roman Kemp that their split - which happened in 2013 - was "important", as it helped them grow as musicians.

The 'Cool' band caught up with Ro backstage ahead of their performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, after they reunited earlier this year.

Jonas Brothers caught up with Roman Kemp backstage at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Capital

Nick, Joe and Kevin said that their split was important, and now they can experience new and different things as a band, now that they're together again.

Nick told Roman that one of the best parts of being a band again was that he now can have conversations with his older fans, as they've grown up with them.

He quipped about the screaming fans, but enjoyed the fact that he can now have a sit-down chat with them.

The Jonas Brothers' album, 'Happiness Begins', was released on the week of the #CapitalSTB, and Joe joked that it was similar to an album release party for them.

Joe also confirmed that his wife Sophie Turner was in the audience at Capital's Summertime Ball with thirteen friends, to which Kevin assured us that it was going to be "mayhem". Party like there's no tomorrow, Sophie.

Jonas Brothers are joining the likes of Ava Max, Sigala and Khalid on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball on Saturday, 8 June 2019.