Stormzy Jokes With Fan On Twitter After He Accidentally Made Her Kid Cry At A Meet & Greet

The kid was not impressed. Picture: Getty

Stormzy accidentally made a fan's kid cry during one of his meet and greets and the photo is hilarious.

Stormzy has been relentlessly promoting his incredible second studio album 'Heavy Is The Head' since it dropped and doing meet and greets up and down the country for his fans.

During one, at HMV in Birmingham, the 26-year-old rapper took a photo with a kid, who ended up crying in his arms.

WATCH: Stormzy Gifts Pregnant Fan With Champagne To Celebrate Her Baby

After the 'Own It' singer left the venue, he tweeted: "Just finished the signing at HMV Birmingham, love you guys and thank you for all coming out, bare love in the building."

The mother of the child responded, writing: "Sorry my son cried at you."

He replied, saying: "Bless him [heart emoji] most kids do that with me so don’t worry [laugh emoji]."

Bless him 🤣❤️ most kids do that with me so don’t worry 🤣🤣 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) January 8, 2020

At another signing in Cardiff, Stormzy spontaneously gave a fan a gift when she told him she was pregnant.

The woman expecting, named Sammy Crees, was given a bottle of champagne from the 'Crown' hitmaker.

Sammy then shared the video on Twitter, saying: "I cannot believe we just met Stormzy and he gave us a bottle of champagne to congratulate us on the baby.

"Honestly you are the nicest guy! Thank you so much," she continued.

Stormzy later replied to her, saying: "Thank you for coming and congrats again x."

The South London rapper has been unstoppable since his album dropped and even joined Harry Styles on stage during one of his gigs to perform 'Vossi Bop'.

After his set, he said: "You see this brother right here, Harry Styles, the f***ing legend. This guy invited me out here to come and perform today."

"[Harry] is my f***ing brother and can I just say, I want to say this on record, this guy has made a f***ing brilliant album," he added.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Stormzy News And Gossip