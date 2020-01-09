Stormzy Jokes With Fan On Twitter After He Accidentally Made Her Kid Cry At A Meet & Greet

9 January 2020, 13:16

The kid was not impressed
The kid was not impressed. Picture: Getty

Stormzy accidentally made a fan's kid cry during one of his meet and greets and the photo is hilarious.

Stormzy has been relentlessly promoting his incredible second studio album 'Heavy Is The Head' since it dropped and doing meet and greets up and down the country for his fans.

During one, at HMV in Birmingham, the 26-year-old rapper took a photo with a kid, who ended up crying in his arms.

WATCH: Stormzy Gifts Pregnant Fan With Champagne To Celebrate Her Baby

After the 'Own It' singer left the venue, he tweeted: "Just finished the signing at HMV Birmingham, love you guys and thank you for all coming out, bare love in the building."

The mother of the child responded, writing: "Sorry my son cried at you."

He replied, saying: "Bless him [heart emoji] most kids do that with me so don’t worry [laugh emoji]."

At another signing in Cardiff, Stormzy spontaneously gave a fan a gift when she told him she was pregnant.

The woman expecting, named Sammy Crees, was given a bottle of champagne from the 'Crown' hitmaker.

Sammy then shared the video on Twitter, saying: "I cannot believe we just met Stormzy and he gave us a bottle of champagne to congratulate us on the baby.

"Honestly you are the nicest guy! Thank you so much," she continued.

Stormzy later replied to her, saying: "Thank you for coming and congrats again x."

The South London rapper has been unstoppable since his album dropped and even joined Harry Styles on stage during one of his gigs to perform 'Vossi Bop'.

After his set, he said: "You see this brother right here, Harry Styles, the f***ing legend. This guy invited me out here to come and perform today."

"[Harry] is my f***ing brother and can I just say, I want to say this on record, this guy has made a f***ing brilliant album," he added.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Stormzy News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  6. 6
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Real?
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  9. 9
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  11. 11
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  12. 12
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  14. 14
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  18. 18
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  19. 19
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  21. 21
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  26. 26
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala ft. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  27. 27
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Falling
    Trevor Daniel
    itunes
  30. 30
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  33. 33
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  34. 34
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  35. 35
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto Feat. Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  38. 38
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Chills
    Why Don't We
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Could Meghan play herself?

Twitter Jokes Real Reason Harry And Meghan Have Stepped Down Is So That The Former Actress Can Play Herself In Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

News

Laura Whitmore has hosted many other TV shows before Love Island

How Is Love Island Laura Whitmore Famous & What TV Shows Has She Presented?

Love Island

Taylor Swift 'can't forgive' those who hurt Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift Can't Forgive 'Someone' Who Hurt BFF Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles looked after a fan's puppy

Harry Styles Offered To Watch A Fan's Dog Outside A Hollywood Restaurant So He Could Pick Up His Order

Harry Styles

Celebs who suffer from Lyme disease

Celebs With Lyme Disease From Justin Bieber & Avril Lavigne To Bella Hadid

News