Maroon 5's Summertime Ball Performance Including 'Sugar' And 'Moves Like Jagger' Has Us All Reminiscing

Maroon 5 had everyone in Wembley Stadium singing along. Picture: PA

Maroon 5 took us all back to 2002 when they performed 'She Will Be Loved', and took us right through their career with 'This Love', 'Sugar' and 'Girls Like You.'

Maroon 5 performed a whopping seven songs at Capital's Summertime Ball, starting off with the tune everyone loves to singalong to, 'Payphone', before transitioning into the likes of 'Sugar' and 'She Will Be Loved' and ending on an absolute classic 'Moves Like Jagger'.

The band had everyone so excited when they took to the stage, performing their catalogue of hits we all grew up listening to.

With a whopping seven songs, Wembley Stadium sounded even better when Maroon 5 took to the stage.

Maroon 5 took us back to 2012 with firm favourite 'Payphone' – and it sounded so good

'Don't Wanna Know' has never sounded as summery as it did at Capital's Summertime Ball

Not one person wasn't singing 'This Love' in Wembley Stadium

'Sugar' provided the feel good vibes we should all have a dose of everyday

'She will be loved' had us reminiscing all the way back to 2002

Wembley Stadium couldn't stand still when 'Girls Like You' started playing

Maroon 5 ended their set by reminding us just how much of a banger 'Moves Like Jagger' is

Maroon 5 on the red carpet of the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Set list:

- 'Payphone'

- 'Don’t Wanna Know'

- 'This Love'

- 'Sugar'

- 'She Will Be Loved'

- 'Girls Like You'

- 'Moves Like Jagger'

