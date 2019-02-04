How To Watch The Full Maroon 5 Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show

Maroon 5 performed at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and you can watch the entire thing and find out what all the hype is about!

The 2019 Super Bowl is the most watched annual TV event in the USA, where the NFL sees two football teams go head to head to be crowned champion, but over here, we pretty much just want to see the infamous halftime performances.

This year's halftime performers were Maroon 5, with a special appearance from Travis Scott (and Spongebob but more on that later) with Adam Levine taking his shirt off and bringing out a whole host of famous faces, find out how to watch the full performance here!

How do I watch the Super Bowl half time show?

Travis Scott performed SICKO MODE at the 2019 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

This year, The NFL have posted the entire 17 minute interlude onto their YouTube channel, so you can totally join in and see what all the fuss is about, from the performance to the star-studded adverts and all!

What is the controversy about the Super Bowl half time slot?

Rihanna boycotts the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Picture: Instagram

Many artists, including Rihanna and Cardi B, have turned down the offer to play the Super Bowl in solidarity with players who choose to take the knee during the National Anthem started by Colin Kaepernick in protest of police brutality against people of colour who remains un-signed from the NFL.

This year, Travis Scott agreed to the play show if the NFL joined him in donating $500,000 a charity that fights for social justice and Maroon 5 donating their $500,000 fee to a children's charity.

What happened in this year's halftime show?

Maroon 5's performance has already divided opinion for many, some who simply called it the 'lamest' performance they've seen in a while, and others calling out double standards when Adam Levine removed his shirt, as Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during her 2004 performance saw her ridiculed for years afterwards.

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019

On a lighter not, a petition to get Spongebob's famous Super Bowl performance involved in some way actually paid off and was used to introduce Travis, who performed SICKO MODE from his latest album ASTROWORLD and TBH all of our child hood dreams have come true.

Public requests for Spongebob's Super Bowl performance to feature worked. Picture: YouTube

