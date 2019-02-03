Kylie Jenner Hints She's Pregnant With 'Baby Number 2' After Celebrating Stormi's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner hints she's pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has teased her Instagram followers that she's 'expecting a second baby' with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star has got everyone talking with her latest Instagram post.

Kylie shared a photo of her cuddling boyfriend Travis Scott after the pair celebrated their daughter Stormi's first birthday.

But it was the caption that's got her followers talking, with Kylie writing "baby #2?" underneath the picture.

Fans have been divided about whether Kylie is hinting that she's pregnant again with a baby sibling for Stormi or if she's just innocently calling 26-year-old rapper Travis her other "baby".

Kylie managed to keep her first pregnancy a complete secret from the public, only revealing that she'd been expecting after Stormi was born in February last year.

However, Kylie seems to have shut down the pregnancy rumours for now - after a fan asked "Are you pregnant" in the comments, she replied back "No lol".

Over the weekend, Kylie shared a bunch of cute photos of daughter Stormi - who turned one-year-old on February 1st - with her 125 million followers.

Kylie wrote: "How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours."

"Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

