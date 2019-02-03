Kylie Jenner Hints She's Pregnant With 'Baby Number 2' After Celebrating Stormi's 1st Birthday

3 February 2019, 15:53 | Updated: 3 February 2019, 15:57

Kylie Jenner hints she's pregnant with her second baby
Kylie Jenner hints she's pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has teased her Instagram followers that she's 'expecting a second baby' with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star has got everyone talking with her latest Instagram post.

Kylie shared a photo of her cuddling boyfriend Travis Scott after the pair celebrated their daughter Stormi's first birthday.

> Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10k On Food Deliveries Including A Single Carrot

But it was the caption that's got her followers talking, with Kylie writing "baby #2?" underneath the picture.

Fans have been divided about whether Kylie is hinting that she's pregnant again with a baby sibling for Stormi or if she's just innocently calling 26-year-old rapper Travis her other "baby".

View this post on Instagram

baby #2?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie managed to keep her first pregnancy a complete secret from the public, only revealing that she'd been expecting after Stormi was born in February last year.

However, Kylie seems to have shut down the pregnancy rumours for now - after a fan asked "Are you pregnant" in the comments, she replied back "No lol".

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, Kylie shared a bunch of cute photos of daughter Stormi - who turned one-year-old on February 1st - with her 125 million followers.

Kylie wrote: "How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours."

"Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

> Download Our Hot New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner spent $10,000 in one year on Postmates deliveries.

Kylie Jenner Spent Over $10k On Food Deliveries Including A Single Carrot
Kylie Jenner's amazing transformation.

Kylie Jenner Before And After - Check Out The Youngest Kardashian Sister's Rumoured Surgery & Transformation
The Kardashian family have had some epic feuds in their time

A Brief History Of Kardashian Feuds: From Taylor Swift, Drake, Blac Chyna & Many More
Kylie Jenner names lip glosses after Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift Inspired Make-up Proves The Kardashian Feud Is Over
Rob Kardashian's high profile dating list from Adrienne Bailon to Blac Chyna.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed

More News

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley announced their split this week.

Love Island’s Josh Denzel & Kaz Crossley Split WEEKS Ago Before Announcing It Last Night

TV & Film

Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell show off their luxury hotel after annoying the tour cast with constant kissing.

Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Show Off Lavish Hotel Room After Row With Tour Members Over PDA

TV & Film

Harry Styles rocked a black glittery suit for his Paris leg of the tour

10 Times Harry Styles Proved He's The Most Fashionable Guy In Pop
She's admitted it was all a prank.

Singer Kelsy Carter Admits Harry Styles Tattoo Is Fake

Sex Education series 2 has been confirmed by Netflix

Sex Education Series 2 Has Just Been Confirmed By Netflix

TV & Film