Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Double Standards After Her Bathing Suit Videos Got Deleted: "We Need To Talk"

5 March 2020, 11:51

Lizzo threw shade at TikTok after they deleted some of her content
Lizzo threw shade at TikTok after they deleted some of her content. Picture: TikTok

Lizzo has accused TikTok of singling her out on the app, by questioning why they deleted her videos wearing a bikini.

Lizzo has called out TikTok for taking down videos of her wearing bathing suits and accused them of having double standards.

Taking to the app itself, she recorded a shady clip whilst getting her hair done, singing along to the track “I Know,” which was made popular by TikTok user Erin McMillen.

Lizzo Quits Twitter Following Abuse From Trolls

She posted, saying: "TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits.

“But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Fans rushed to defend Lizzo on TikTok
Fans rushed to defend Lizzo on TikTok. Picture: TikTok
Lizzo shaded TikTok and received support from fans
Lizzo shaded TikTok and received support from fans. Picture: TikTok

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “Because you’re glowing queen, and people cannot handle! [heart emoji.”

“IT happens to me too!!! CURVY GIRL PROBLEMS….” Added a second.

Another penned: “They always take down my queen Lizzo [sad face emoji].”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Juice’ hitmaker has hit back at being censored on social media as she called out trolls who said she should’ve ‘covered up’ when she twerked in a thong at a Lakers basketball game, in December.

She received backlash after the clip went viral, and she clapped back on Instagram, saying: "Never ever let somebody stop you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been, now everyone's looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism.

"Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest ive ever been, im surrounded by love."

"I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really really don’t lie my a**, you can kiss it."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Lizzo News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Luke Perry died of a stroke on 4 March 2019

Riverdale Stars Including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Pay Tribute To Luke Perry One Year On From His Sudden Death

TV & Film

Stormzy and Alexandra Burke spark dating rumours after tour visit

Stormzy & Alexandra Burke Post Backstage Snaps As She Flies Out To His Tour
Demi Lovato spoke about her relapse on The Ellen Show

Demi Lovato Reveals She ‘Didn’t Get The Help She Needed’ As She Addresses Sobriety On Ellen

Demi Lovato

Niall Horan One Direction

Niall Horan Says One Direction Will Reunite When They’ve ‘Aged As Well As Take That'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first baby

Katy Perry Announces She's Pregnant With First Child In 'Never Worn White' Music Video

Katy Perry