Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Double Standards After Her Bathing Suit Videos Got Deleted: "We Need To Talk"

Lizzo has accused TikTok of singling her out on the app, by questioning why they deleted her videos wearing a bikini.

Lizzo has called out TikTok for taking down videos of her wearing bathing suits and accused them of having double standards.

Taking to the app itself, she recorded a shady clip whilst getting her hair done, singing along to the track “I Know,” which was made popular by TikTok user Erin McMillen.

She posted, saying: "TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits.

“But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “Because you’re glowing queen, and people cannot handle! [heart emoji.”

“IT happens to me too!!! CURVY GIRL PROBLEMS….” Added a second.

Another penned: “They always take down my queen Lizzo [sad face emoji].”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Juice’ hitmaker has hit back at being censored on social media as she called out trolls who said she should’ve ‘covered up’ when she twerked in a thong at a Lakers basketball game, in December.

She received backlash after the clip went viral, and she clapped back on Instagram, saying: "Never ever let somebody stop you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been, now everyone's looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism.

"Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest ive ever been, im surrounded by love."

"I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really really don’t lie my a**, you can kiss it."

