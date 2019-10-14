Lily Allen And David Harbour Confirm They’re Dating As They’re Pictured Kissing During Stroll Around NYC

14 October 2019, 12:48

Lily Allen and David Harbour are dating
Lily Allen and David Harbour are dating. Picture: Getty

Lily Allen is dating Stranger Things’ Hopper actor David Harbour.

There were pictures of Lily Allen, 34, and David Harbour, 44, attending a gig together over the summer, and months on the pop star and the Stranger Things actor have confirmed their romance.

Lily flew out to New York at the end of last week to watch her man host Saturday Night Live and following his presenting stint the couple strolled around the city hand in hand.

Stranger Things 4: Fans Predict Barb Will Return To Next Series As Creators Confirm 'We're Not In Hawkins Anymore

David – who plays Hopper on Netflix’s Stranger Things – couldn’t keep his hands off of Lily, pulling her in for a hug and planting a kiss on her cheek in pictures obtained by Metro.

David Harbour hosted SNL as Lily Allen watched on
David Harbour hosted SNL as Lily Allen watched on. Picture: Getty
Lily Allen made sure to prove she and Harbour have made things offical
Lily Allen made sure to prove she and Harbour have made things offical. Picture: Lily Allen/Instagram

The couple looked casual for their outing, with Lily wrapped up in mom jeans and a grey jumper featuring flute sleeves while David looked cool in a navy sweatshirt and matching chinos.

He also rocked a top knot on his head and wore a huge pair of sunglasses.

As they waited to cross the road David wrapped his arms around Lily’s shoulders before they were later snapped in a passionate embrace.

The stars were first seen together in Lily's hometown of London in August when they climbed into a black cab after attending a theatre show.

Lily officially got divorced from her ex husband Sam Cooper in December 2018, two years after their separation.

Meanwhile, David and ex-girlfriend Alison Sudol are thought to have split at the beginning of the year.

After spending the day with Lily in New York the actor also brought his dad along to the after party, hinting he and Lily are already getting serious as the ‘Smile’ singer got to meet her beau’s father.

On Sunday morning Lily even proved their relationship is heating up on Instagram Stories when she posted snaps of Harbour pretending to be a SoulCycle instructor in his SNL sketch, writing alongside it: “Mine” as she zoomed in on his biceps.

