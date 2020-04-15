Liam Payne Ridiculed For Being An 'X Factor Reject' Before One Direction Fame

15 April 2020, 08:58

Liam Payne admit he felt what it's like to 'lose fame' before One Direction
Liam Payne recalls 'humiliating' moment he was heckled after failing on X Factor. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Payne is one of the biggest stars in the world, but before he made it in One Direction, he recalls being humiliated in public after being branded an 'X Factor reject'.

Liam Payne has spoken candidly about 'losing fame' after his failed first attempt at The X Factor in 2008 saw him branded a 'reject', calling the experience a 'hollow' moment as he appeared on Jordan Stephens' podcast Killing It.

At age 14, Liam made his first TV appearance, failing to make it through to the live shows and living what he described as a 'semi-famous lifestyle' that gave way to people humiliating him in public.

The 'Midnight' singer said: "After two years of doing [gigs], people around realise that you haven’t got anywhere with your life and it became very sordid and very angry."

"People would ridicule me in the street and all sorts when I was, like, 15 or 16. I once went in McDonald’s when I was turning 16 and I went up to order my thing, went to sit down with the girl I was with at the time and a group of lads at the top of the stairs were like, 'X Factor reject!'"

"Then the whole restaurant was looking at me. It was a really hollow moment, that was like, ‘Oh right, now I know what it’s like to lose fame'."

Liam auditioned in 2010, where Simon Cowell formed One Direction, and the rest as well all know, is history!

The 26-year-old also didn't hold back when offering his thoughts on why he thinks 1D came to an end, putting it down to 'tiredness'.

The 'Stack It Up' singer said: "What probably caused the demise of it, towards the end, was just the tiredness more than anything."

"Everyone makes stupid decisions when they’re tired."

As this year marks ten years since the band was formed, rumours of a reunion have been circulating, and when Liam appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden from home to perform his latest track 'Midnight' with Alesso, he admitted the group have been talking a lot more than normal!

He told James he had a 'beautiful' FaceTime with Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson and admitted: "I think that we're all feeling that that 10 year is a very special moment."

