Zayn & One Direction's Twitter Relationships Debunked: The Facts, Myths & Rumours Explained

Debunking the rumours 1D and Zayn exchanged Twitter follows. Picture: PA/ Instagram @zaynmalik

As endless rumours of Zayn and his former One Direction bandmates following/unfollowing each other on social media, we've got the facts, figures and myth busting truths!

Zayn Malik often finds himself in the headlines as people report either he, or the One Direction boys have 'started following' each other, so much so, we think it's about time we drill down into just what the truth is.

One Direction Reunion Talks 'Under Way' As They 'Want To Make Something Happen'

As 1D reunion rumours heat up, maybe more than ever, with 2020 marking the ten year anniversary since the band was formed, many are using these 'follows' as evidence of an imminent comeback, with Zayn included despite the fact he quite the band in 2015.

So, let's look at all the evidence and receipts of these mysterious 'follows' and as well as the concrete evidence a reunion project could be in the works- with members such as Liam Payne even hinting something could be going on behind the scenes.

all 1D members including the one direction account followed zayn!! pic.twitter.com/tobYYCssdc — Nads ₁₂₃₄⑤ (@jb6stin) April 10, 2020

Do Zayn and One Direction follow each other on Twitter?

Fans speculate if 'following' indicates a 1D reunion. Picture: Twitter

As it stands, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all follow Zayn on Twitter, who has 28 million followers.

One Direction's official Twitter account does not follow Zayn, nor does he follow the account, despite countless reports.

'Pillowtalk' singer, Zayn, also does not follow Harry, Liam, Louis or Niall, nor has he for a number of years.

DEBUNKED!

Did One Direction recently follow Zayn on Twitter?

We're sorry to say this, because we know so many people's hopes have been raised, but the 1D boys did not recently follow Zayn all at once, they've been following him for many years.

The official 1D account also did not start following the singer, despite screenshots allegedly showing this to be the case.

As one fan wrote: "niall harry louis zayn and liam all follow each other on twitter since 2010 they never stopped following each other, neither did the 1d account idk why for some of you it appears as if they just followed each other but it’s not real."

niall harry louis zayn and liam all follow each other on twitter since 2010 they never stopped following each other, neither did the 1d account idk why for some of you it appears as if they just followed each other but it’s not real — ana MISSES 1D (@moncherihes) April 10, 2020

A fan refutes rumours 1D just followed Zayn on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

One Direction account 'changes profile photo to image of all five members'

One Direction has not 'changed its profile picture to an image of all 5 members'. Picture: One Direction Twitter

One of the wilder claims circulating is that One Direction's account has updated its banner and profile photo to one including Zayn, something that can very easily be checked, simply by searching them!

There has been no image updated, with their bio still promoting the band's final album before their hiatus, 'Made in the A.M.', which definitely doesn't hint to any major project in the works!

Why doesn't Zayn follow any of One Direction on Twitter?

Zayn and Louis' infamous Twitter spat in 2015. Picture: Twitter @zaynmalik

For those who know the tale, it really isn't surprising he's distanced himself from the bunch, having quit the band in 2015 and launched his solo career soon after, and hasn't been shy about admitting he hasn't stayed in close contact with the others.

Zayn and Louis are the only pair to have beefed openly back in 2015, which basically everyone knows about, but even so, Louis still follows him and has says they've reached a place where they're 'happy for each other'.

He's generally pretty inactive on Twitter apart from a few cryptic messages here and there, preferring to post selfies on Instagram which fans are only too happy to have, and we reckon if anything were to happen, the last place to look is on Zayn's following list!

Just because the Twitter rumours aren't true, doesn't mean there 100% won't be a 1D reunion- here's the evidence!

Everybody, brush off the endless and often unreliable Twitter news for one moment, and concentrate on some very concetre information the boys could very well be working on something in secret!

Take Liam, for example, who spoke to a tabloid and pretty much admitted they're all talking to each other and want to commemorate the anniversary in some way!

He said: "We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice."

"To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting."

"At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say. There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

"But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

The BRIT Awards 2014 - Winners Room. Picture: Getty

Louis has said the boys would be mad to not reunite, Harry himself alluded to some kind of reunion when saying a 'zoom' hang out 'wasn't what they had in mind', and Niall has always been vocal about how much he loved the band.

There's so many clues and hints flying around- but Zayn and Twitter literally do not come into it, so let's all concentrate on the receipts!

